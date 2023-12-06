43-year-old major WWE Superstar to square off against Roman Reigns before retiring from wrestling should happen, says veteran

A wrestling veteran believes Randy Orton should face Roman Reigns before retiring from WWE.

The veteran in question is Disco Inferno. After nearly a year and a half of absence, The Viper returned to the WWE ring at the Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. On the following episode of RAW, he disclosed that his main goal was to get revenge on The Bloodline. He later appeared on SmackDown and was attacked by The Bloodline before being saved by LA Knight.

Orton then delivered an RKO to Jimmy Uso before signing an exclusive contract with SmackDown. The 14-time World Champion then told Paul Heyman to inform Roman Reigns that "Daddy's back."

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno discussed how Orton should be booked. He claimed The Viper should square off against Reigns before retiring.

"I would book him against Roman. Like, Roman needs big names. And, you know, right now Randy Orton is one of the bigger names he hasn't had a match against [in The Tribal Chief era]. You know, if Orton... the time is ticking on his career, you need to get that done, you know, like ASAP," he said. [From 00:29 to 00:46]

Check out the video below:

Should Randy Orton win the 2024 WWE Men's Royal Rumble match?

In 2009, Randy Orton won the Royal Rumble match. He did the same eight years later. Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash suggested The Viper should win the upcoming Men's Royal Rumble match for a third time.

The Hall of Famer claimed the 43-year-old could go after Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, defeat him, and become a 15-time World Champion:

"Now with Randy back, I have Randy winning the Rumble and going to Roman (…) Flair's 16, so Orton wins this, he's one shy of tying Flair. I think Cena's [16] also, right? So make that part of the [storyline]. Randy did state that he was gonna come back and he wanted to do 10 more years," he said.

