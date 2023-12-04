Randy Orton needs to start a feud with rising WWE Superstar, says Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

The possibilities are seemingly endless with Randy Orton returning to WWE in what is perhaps the best shape of his life. A Hall of Famer believes the time is ripe for him to engage with a fan favorite name.

The superstar in question is LA Knight. Over the last year, the 41-year old shot up in popularity enough to get him a match with Roman Reigns himself. At the Crown Jewel Premium Live Event this year, he gave the Tribal Chief a commendable fight, but lost due to interference.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda's Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy Long explained that there was a chance that LA Knight may tussle with Orton next. He stated:

"I also see him, maybe with LA Knight... They have got to get him (LA Knight) right, and I think with him and Randy Orton, would get LA right, because first of all, he would learn from Randy Orton a lot. And that's what he needs to do... You have to get into the ring with guys that know this stuff so that you can learn from them." [7:05 onwards]

Nia Jax also commented on Randy Orton's return to WWE

The Viper's comeback has led to a lot of buzz among fans and superstars alike. Former Champion Nia Jax, for one, was very pleased with his return.

In a conversation with Mike Karolyi, Jax was asked to comment on Orton's reappearance in the active scene. She heaped praise on The Apex Predator and stated:

"You know, I love Randy Orton. He's one of my favorite human beings and I'm such a huge fan of his. I watched him when I was a kid, and now, getting to work with him, and I've been RKO-ed by him. You know he is just the top-tier talent." [From 03:17 to 03:32]

While Orton currently seems to be gearing up for a feud with The Judgment Day, it remains to be seen if he will face LA Knight as well some time in the future.

