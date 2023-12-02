Nia Jax breaks silence on Randy Orton's WWE return after 18 months

Nia Jax has finally shared her reaction to Randy Orton's big return to WWE following his injury hiatus.

Orton made his return to WWE at the 2023 Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. He chose SmackDown over RAW last night and is now an official member of the blue brand.

Nia Jax recently had a chat with Mike Karolyi and was asked about Randy Orton's epic return last weekend. Here's what she had to say in response:

"You know, I love Randy Orton. He's one of my favorite human beings and I'm such a huge fan of his. I watched him when I was a kid and now, getting to work with him, and I've been RKO-ed by him. You know he is just the top-tier talent." [From 03:17 to 03:32]

Nia Jax once got emotional while talking about Randy Orton

Nia Jax attacked R-Truth right before the Men's Royal Rumble match in 2019. She then entered the match to a loud pop, but things soon went awry for the former RAW Women's Champion. In a matter of seconds, Jax was on the receiving end of a devastating RKO from Randy Orton. She was then thrown out of the ring.

While talking on Ring The Belle, Jax once got emotional while talking about Orton being supportive of her before the match.

"I said, 'Oh super, Randy! I've never taken the RKO,' and then I was like, 'I've never taken the 619.' I'm like, 'I'm gonna mess these up, I'm gonna mess it up,' and he's like, 'No, just turn to the left I'll take you. Don't worry about it.' And then Rey's like, 'Just hang over and don't even worry about it.' He's like, 'Just keep your head down.' I mean... they were such a class act, they took care of me like nobody else and it was one of the greatest moments. And they did it for me... like, it was a moment that they were so unselfish to give to me. it was incredible, but it's one of my favorites." [From 20:24 to 20:58]

Orton is back on WWE TV and is now eyeing The Bloodline. The Viper plans to destroy every member of Roman Reigns' faction in the coming weeks.

