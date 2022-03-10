"I'm engaged!"- Ex-WWE star clears things up after fan asks if he and Nia Jax are a couple

A former WWE Superstar was quick to respond after a fan asked if he and Nia Jax are a couple.

Mojo Rawley and Jax are both ex-WWE Superstars, and are the best of friends in real life. The two have been sharing hilarious short clips on Instagram, ever since the former's release.

In the comment section of their latest clip, a fan asked if Rawley and Jax are a couple. Mojo Rawley quickly responded to the fan and made it clear that he is engaged. Check out the post, as well as his response:

Mojo Rawley responds to a fan who asks if he and Nia Jax are a couple

Nia Jax was let go by WWE in late 2021

After a seven-year run with WWE, Nia Jax was released by the company over her refusal to get the COVID-19 vaccine. She recently appeared on Renee Paquette's podcast and opened up about her release:

"I stood my ground on certain things that I know that they weren't happy about. I was choosing not to go and get the vaccine. It was a personal choice. I remember sitting down with Vince because the entire two years I was there, we were tested every day, and I never popped positive. I never had COVID the whole time. It was like, 'Well, kid, you're not going to be able to fulfill some of your contractual duties'. I was like, 'Well, if that's the case, then that's the case.' Like, it's a business, and I understand you got to run your business," said Jax. [H/T Bleeding Cool]

Jax is seemingly done with pro-wrestling. A short while ago, she revealed that she was going to start a business and take up farming as well.

As for Mojo Rawley, the former 24/7 Champion hasn't stepped back into the ring ever since he was released by WWE in April 2021. It isn't known if he will ever return to the squared circle. Earlier this year, Rawley got engaged to his girlfriend, Grace.

