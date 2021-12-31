Nia Jax reveals her next move after WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Nia Jax has revealed what she is planning to do, now that she has moved on from pro-wrestling.

Jax was released by WWE in November, after a seven-year run with the company. The former RAW Women's Champion later hinted that she's done with pro-wrestling for good.

Ever since Nia Jax made this huge announcement on Twitter, her fans have been yearning to know what's next for her after pro-wrestling. She recently did a Q&A session on Instagram and revealed what she has planned to do next. Check out her response to a fan:

"Starting a business. Growing some cool things on my farm," wrote Nia Jax.

Nia Jax knows what's next for her after WWE release

Nia Jax's WWE run ended abruptly

The Irresistible Force's WWE release left many of her fans surprised. Judging by Nia Jax's reaction to her release, she was taken aback by the decision as well.

Jax revealed in an Instagram post that she requested an extension to her mental health break and received no response from the promotion. Soon after, she learned that she was let go by WWE.

Following her release, Nia Jax has been updating her fans on a consistent basis, via her Instagram and Twitter handles. It looks like she is having the time of her life and enjoying her retirement from pro-wrestling to the fullest.

Jax was recently seen trying out a gray hair wig. She also posts hilarious TikTok clips with fellow former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley.

Fans of Nia Jax are in for a treat very soon, as she has made it known that she will be spilling the beans on her WWE run in an interview with Renee Paquette. It goes without saying that Jax was a highly controversial name while she was a mainstay.

Many fans dubbed her as being reckless towards her opponents in the ring, and she received quite a lot of hate from Twitterati for the same.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sportskeeda wishes the very best to Nia Jax for her future projects. Do you think Jax will ever return to pro-wrestling, or is this it for her?

Edited by Kaushik Das