Jacob Fatu sends a message to Solo Sikoa after being named the next Tribal Chief

Jacob Fatu recently took to Twitter/X to send a message to Solo Sikoa. On the latest episode of WWE SmackDown, Sikoa was named the next Tribal Chief.

During the show's opening segment, Roman Reigns announced that if anything had happened to him, The Enforcer would be in prime position to become the new Tribal Chief.

WWE also filed a trademark for Sikoa's new moniker, to which Fatu reacted by sending a message to his fellow Anoa'i family member.

Check out Jacob Fatu's message to Sikoa below:

Jacob Fatu recently commented on Solo Sikoa's victory over John Cena

At the WWE Crown Jewel Premium Live Event, Solo Sikoa was victorious over John Cena. He destroyed the 16-time WWE World Champion and pinned him after repeatedly hitting the Samoan Spike.

In an interview with MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu commented on Sikoa's victory. He claimed that Sikoa's win almost brought tears to his eyes.

Fatu said:

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby."

Sikoa is involved in The Bloodline's feud with Randy Orton and LA Knight. On the latest episode of SmackDown, the faction brawled with the two superstars before being confronted by the returning AJ Styles.

