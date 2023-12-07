"It felt good" - Real-life Bloodline member almost cried watching Solo Sikoa destroy John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel

Jacob Fatu recently claimed he almost cried watching Solo Sikoa defeat John Cena at WWE Crown Jewel 2023.

Earlier this year, The Cenation Leader returned to the Stamford-based company to feud with The Bloodline. Last month, the 46-year-old squared off against Solo Sikoa at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. The 16-time World Champion was surprisingly destroyed by The Enforcer, who hit him with several Samoan Spikes before pinning him.

In a chat with MuscleManMalcolm, Fatu commented on Sikoa's victory over Cena at Crown Jewel.

"I watched it live when it was going on on Peacock, but it was good. Coming from growing up with Uso and seeing John, mind you, John Cena, he's wrestled all our family members. So for him and Solo to tap in, and what he did for Solo, and what Solo did, it was awesome. Once again, this is my family. We're all like this [crosses his fingers], locked in. It felt good, da*n nearly brought tears to my eyes. It's the business that we love to do. It's the business that changed our lives. It's the business that we feed our kids off of. So it was good. I was juiced. I mean, it's Crown Jewel. F**k it, it's John Cena, baby." [H/T: Fightful]

Can Solo Sikoa end Roman Reigns' Undisputed WWE Universal Title run?

During the same episode of MuscleManMalcolm, Jacob Fatu also discussed the possibility of Solo Sikoa betraying his Tribal Chief and ending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship run.

The 31-year-old former MLW World Heavyweight Champion could not give a definitive answer about Sikoa's chances against Reigns.

"That's a little hard, man. Because Roman, that's the uso. That's [a] big dog, that's Big Uce. That's big, bro. But Solo is the enforcer, and Solo, it's kind of hard to call. The way that they're going and how they are, I don't know. It's kind of hard to call. Nothing against my family, but you kind of got me on that question. So I'm gonna keep it one hundred. Who knows? I don't know, man. I can't call it, brother."

