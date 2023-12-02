Wrestling veteran criticizes major booking issue with Solo Sikoa in WWE (Exclusive)

The legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently took issue with the way WWE has been booking Solo Sikoa.

This week on SmackDown, Solo and Jimmy Uso charged at the returning Randy Orton. The Viper was in the ring with General Manager Nick Aldis and RAW General Manager Adam Pearce when The Bloodline launched the 2-on-1 attack. However, LA Knight came out to even the odds and took Sikoa away from the ring, allowing Orton to plant Jimmy with an RKO.

Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk podcast, Apter pointed out that The Street Champ was an unbeatable force when he joined the main roster but was easily taken down in physical contests more recently. The legendary wrestling journalist mentioned Solo Sikoa even got beat down by LA Knight this week during a scuffle at ringside.

"One thing that's bothering me about the whole Bloodline situation with Randy Orton, I've noticed that, you know, when they brought in Solo, he was like this undefeatable monster. And now, everybody's beating him up. LA Knight was beating him up," Bill Apter said. [12:06 - 12:32]

It will be interesting to see how The Bloodline retaliates next week after the beating from Randy Orton and LA Knight this Friday.

