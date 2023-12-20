WATCH: How WWE Stabbed My Father In The Back: Shawn Stasiak

Former WWE Superstar Shawn Stasiak, son of legendary Stan Stasiak, gained prominence in the WWE during the "Attitude Era," which was known for its edgy and intense storytelling in wrestling. He competed under various ring names, notably "Meat" during his initial stint with the company. His father won the WWE Championship in 1973, but Shawn couldn't live up to his father's name.

However, Shawn has expressed discontentment with how he felt the WWE treated his father's legacy. His father was inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2018, but Shawn was not very pleased to know this because WWE did not notify him about the news, and he learned about it through social media. He contacted Vince McMahon directly, requesting a delay in his father's Hall of Fame induction until the following year. However, McMahon firmly stated that the decision rested with the company and proceeded accordingly.

