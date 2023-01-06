"Netflix series completed quicker than ATP's investigation on Alexander Zverev" - Journalists blast ATP's handling of domestic abuse allegations

A couple of tennis journalists have called out the ATP for its long-overdue investigation into Alexander Zverev's case of domestic violence.

In October 2020, Zverev's ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova accused the tennis player of abusing her physically as well as emotionally while they were in a relationship. Sharypova alleged severe violence, particularly during tournaments like the US Open, the Laver Cup and the Shanghai Masters in 2019. It took an entire year for the ATP to announce an official investigation into the matter.

Tennis journalist Jon Wertheim has slammed the governing body of men's professional tennis, saying that the OTT platform Netflix required less time to film and release the documentary 'Break Point' than ATP to release the findings of Zverev's investigation.

"Have we, as a tennis community, done enough to note that an entire Netflix series can be produced and released in less time than it is taking @atptour to accumulate and release the findings of the Zverev investigation?" Wertheim wrote.

Another journalist, Ben Rothenberg, revealed the number of days since the accusations were first made and the number of days since the ATP claimed to have started the investigation against the 25-year-old.

"It’s been 458 days (October 4, 2021) since the ATP announced the investigation was “currently underway.” It’s been 798 days (October 29, 2020) since Olga Sharypova first made her accusation of Zverev on Instagram and confirmed it to Championat," Rothenberg tweeted.

Sharypova claimed Alexander Zverev tried to strangle her with a pillow in their hotel room, hit her head against a wall and punched her in the face on different occasions. She also stated that in an attempt to end her life, she injected herself with insulin. The two have known each other since childhood.

Alexander Zverev's denied Olga Sharypova's charges

Alexander Zverev said the allegations were "unfounded."

A couple of days after Olga Sharypova first came out and accused Alexander Zverev in 2020, the 12th-ranked player denied all the charges, saying that he didn't understand why she decided to raise her voice long after their relationship ended.

The German player also stated that he welcomed the ATP's decision to investigate the matter.

"The unfounded accusations of my ex-girlfriend Olga Sharypova, which I read in the media today, make me very sad," Zverev said. "We have known each other since we were children and shared many experiences together. I very much regret that she makes such statements. Because the accusations are simply not true."

"We had a relationship, but it ended a long time ago. Why Olga is making these accusations now, I just don’t know. I really hope that the two of us will find a way to deal with each other again in a reasonable and respectful way. As stated before, I categorically and unequivocally deny any of these allegations," he added.

