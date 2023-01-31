What happened to Denim Bradshaw? GoFundMe raises more than $17,000 after North Carolina bull riding death

Denim Bradshaw, a 14-year-old boy hailing from North Carolina, recently passed away in a rodeo after being thrown off by a bull.

As per the Winston-Salem Journal, the incident happened on January 28, 2023, while Bradshaw was participating in the Rafter K. Rodeo at the American Legion Post 290. He was thrown off and stomped on his chest by the animal.

Just before 8:30 pm, Stokes County EMS was called to the location in response to a cardiac arrest.

Spectators told WFMY News that the bull jumped twice before the chute doors opened, sending Denim Bradshaw tumbling to the ground and beneath the animal's hooves.

Even though the emergency services tried their best to resuscitate the teen, he ultimately died.

Denim Bradshaw's sister started a GoFundMe page after her brother's untimely death

After Denim Bradshaw tragically passed away on January 28, his sister, Persephone Bowman, set up a GoFundMe page to garner donations for his funeral expenses.

The bio describes the late 14-year-old as someone who adventured into the world of bull riding and fell in love with it:

"The boots, the cowboy hats, and those big belt buckles-- he loved it all. He got to ride his first bull on January 28th, and his excitement was palpable. None of us could believe that this first ride would cause his death, and we are beyond devastated."

So far, the page has garnered $17,213 in donations against the $15,000 goal.

Tributes to the teenager

On January 29, Bradshaw's mother Shannon Bowman paid a heartfelt tribute to her son, stating that she had never seen Denim happy the way he was on the night of his first bull-riding experience. She wrote:

"Denim baby you did it!! You did that!! I’m so proud of your braveness and your courage! My lil cowboy I will love and miss you so much and I know God will take care of you."

Rafter K. Rodeo extended their condolences to the friends and family of Denim Bradshaw and thanked the onsite paramedics and authorities for their prompt response to the situation:

“Our sport is truly a family and we are so thankful for everyone that was there to help. This is a tragic event and words cannot describe the pain felt by this loss. We ask everyone to come together and pray for his family for comfort and healing in this difficult time.”

One of the spectators, Amanda Paquette, whose son was also at the event, expressed her sympathies for Denim's mother:

“I wanted to make sure that [my son] had everything he needed to be safe, but [Shannon Bradshaw] has no idea that the next day her son wasn’t going to be there with her.”

To participate in a rodeo, a contestant must sign a permission document. According to WFMY, minors must receive a notarized signature from a parent or guardian. The document warns participants of the dangers of physical injuries and death.

