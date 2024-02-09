What happened to Denise Steeves? Simon Steeves, 71, admits to murdering his wife at holiday park in Brean, Somerset

On Wednesday, February 7, Simon Steeves accepted the blame for murdering his wife, Denise. He will be taken to the court on March 1, 2024, where a verdict shall be declared on the case. The incident happened on October 25, 2023, and Simon informed the cops about his involvement, as per Metro.

Denise was 59 years old when she was stabbed inside her residence at Diamond Meadow Lodge Park. Paramedics immediately came, but they pronounced Denise dead on the spot after performing CPR.

Simon Steeves was charged with murder after his arrest in 2023, but the authorities did not confirm Denise's identity at the time. According to The Sun, Detective Inspector Neil Meade shared a statement on the same and said:

"Her family has been fully updated on this development and our continued thoughts are with them as they come to terms with what has happened. We will continue to carry out a full and thorough investigation as this case progresses."

Meade further said that the police would be available for any kind of query. He requested anyone with details related to the incident to get in touch with the authorities.

Denise Steeves was reportedly planning to go out with Simon Steeves before being stabbed

Cornwall Live states that Denise Steeves was discovered by the police department with multiple injuries inside her house at the Diamond Farm Holiday Park. Locals expressed their shock at the incident, with one of them describing Denise and Simon as a "lovely couple."

Simon Steeves and Denise Steeves also had a dog named Frank, and they used to share pictures of the pet through social media. They were believed to have tied the knot in 2021, as per The Sun. Another local responded by saying that such kind of incidents have never happened at the place in the past:

"Everybody is in shock with it. It's so secure around here, it's gated and most people are retired so it's a very safe place to live. Lots of people enjoy walking because the countryside is so nice around here."

While Simon has recently pleaded guilty to the murder, Detective Inspector Neil Meade shared his condolences with those who cooperated with the murder investigation. He confirmed Simon's confession, adding that Denise's death was the result of an argument. He continued:

"There had previously been no reports of violence between the pair. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported this investigation, including witnesses, first responders and the team who have worked tirelessly on this case."

The Sun reported that Simon and Denise were planning for a date and watched Avatar: The Way of Water on DVD. Simon wrote on a Facebook post that they were watching the film without skipping anything. As of this writing, details related to Simon Steeves' current profession remain unknown.

