What happened to DJ Mighty Mouse? Tributes pour in as popular artist dies aged 48

Popular DJ Mighty Mouse, also known as Matthew Ward, recently passed away on October 20 at the age of 48. His record label, Defected Records announced the news and stated:

“We are devastated to confirm that Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain. Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm. We are all lost without his enormous presence and talent”

The statement continued:

“Our thoughts are with his partner, Ellen, and his Mum, Judy, as well as his wider family and many, many friends and fans. We would ask you to please respect the family’s privacy at this terrible time. All enquiries and condolences through his agent please.”

DJ Mighty Mouse suffered from an aortic aneurysm

While announcing the news of his death, Defected Records revealed that DJ Mighty Mouse suffered from an aortic aneurysm, which eventually led to his death. The statement mentioned that he was at his residence at the time of his demise, which means that he was not hospitalized.

An aortic aneurysm refers to a bulge that grows in the walls of a major blood vessel carrying blood from the heart to the body.

An aortic aneurysm is usually of two types: abdominal aortic aneurysm and thoracic aortic aneurysm. The former occurs in one part of the aorta passing through the abdomen and the other one occurs in the part of the aorta passing through the chest cavity.

The disease increases the risk of developing a tear in the inner layer of the wall of the aorta. The dangers of this disease can be reduced by paying attention to blood pressure, cholesterol levels, and cutting down on smoking.

DJ Mighty Mouse's health history is currently unavailable and so it cannot be said how long he was suffering from this disease.

Fans pay tribute to "kind human being"

DJ Mighty Mouse collaborated with various DJs throughout his career (Image via mightymousehq/Instagram)

DJ Mighty Mouse described himself as a musician on Instagram. According to his bio, he made and played records.

Matthew regularly featured on BBC Radio 1’s dance shows and collaborated with popular DJs like Groove Armada, Pete Tong, Craig Charles, Andrew Weatherall, and more. He was also scheduled to perform at a Halloween party in Newcastle on October 29.

He had 8,246 followers on Instagram and his posts mostly featured moments from events he used to perform at. Two days before his death, he revealed his new music in a video and wrote:

“I got a new remix out (on all Platforms). Loads of ace support and it goes down ready well in the club. It’s by the lovely @ridney and @inayaday.”

While the news of his death went viral on various websites, Twitter was flooded with heart-warming tributes from his fans and followers:

Nathalie Henriëtte @FemaleDJTweets

Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.



Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm..... Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse.Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm..... #rip Rest In Peace, Mighty Mouse. 💔Matthew Ward aka Mighty Mouse, died suddenly last Thursday at his home in Spain.Matthew died in his sleep from an aortic aneurysm..... #rip

Louie Vega @LouieVeganyc @DefectedRecords 🏽 @MightyMouseHQ A Very kind human being and talented. We had a wonderful chat a few months ago in the UK in the green room at the club we both played. Rest In Peace @DefectedRecords @MightyMouseHQ A Very kind human being and talented. We had a wonderful chat a few months ago in the UK in the green room at the club we both played. Rest In Peace 🙏🏽

Jason Bagguley @djase1210 @DefectedRecords

He will no doubt be taking Center stage at the great disco in the sky. God bless @MightyMouseHQ What tragic news and what an absolute gent , a really really great bloke. He shared music with me, a complete stranger on more than one occasion , he will be sadly missed.He will no doubt be taking Center stage at the great disco in the sky. God bless @DefectedRecords @MightyMouseHQ What tragic news and what an absolute gent , a really really great bloke. He shared music with me, a complete stranger on more than one occasion , he will be sadly missed. He will no doubt be taking Center stage at the great disco in the sky. God bless ❤️

Mighty Mouse is survived by his partner Ellen and mother Judy alongside other family members.

Poll : 0 votes