What happened to DJ Stu Allan? Illness explored as popular British artist dies aged 60

Well-known electronic music DJ-producer Stu Allan recently passed away on September 22 at the age of 60. His friends and family confirmed the news on Thursday evening and posted a statement on his social media account which mentioned:

“It is with much sadness that we write this message to let you know that Stu has passed away today. We will be holding a memorial event in Stu’s memory sometime soon, where we can all celebrate his amazing life. Please leave a comment below and what memories you have of Stu.”

Broadcaster Justin Robertson paid tribute to the late DJ and said that Allan "introduced him to more amazing music than he can remember." He added that Allan’s shows were his introduction to the sound of hip-hop and house.

Stu Allan’s cause of death explored

Stu Allan died following a heartbreaking battle with cancer. He was diagnosed with the disease a year ago. He had openly spoken about his condition and once posted a picture of himself from the hospital, writing:

“Just a bit of an update for the nosey crew. This was me earlier in the week on my next road to recovery receiving ‘treatment’ due to a rare GIST. Please bear with me – some days I’ll be fine and some other days I’ll feel a bit sh*t but it’ll be ok Thanks for your concern.”

However, his health history remains unknown and there is no information on whether he was suffering from any other disease in the past.

About Stu Allan in brief

Born in 1962, Allan was well-known for his work on Piccadilly Radio and Key 103 during the 80s and 90s. DJ Magazine placed him 3rd, as the world’s best DJ in 1993, with his performances having a heavy influence on the music of that period.

Allan started working as a DJ in 1982 and his mixes/remixes frequently appeared on Piccadilly Radio in Manchester between 1984 and 1986. He got his own show on Piccadilly Radio in July 1986 and although he was working as a replacement, he was signed permanently.

Stu Allan was a well-known music DJ and producer (Image via Stu Allan/Facebook)

Allan was also the producer of soul shows like Souled Out and Bus Diss. He was popular at Bowlers in Trafford Park, Manchester, and his high energy old school music made him a favorite of everyone in the 90s. Allan was part of the production team for the Eurodance Act Clock from 1993 to 1999.

On the request of Kiss 100 FM, Allan used to mix and produce a very famous show, Kiss Mix, in 1999 and 2000. He also had another show called Hardcore Nation on Pure Dance in 2005, and later on, went to broadcast on Unity Radio 92.8 FM in Manchester in 2012. Allan hosted the Oldskool Nation every Sunday and then broadcasted with OSN Radio.

Stu Allan’s survivors include only his wife Alison, with whom the late DJ tied the knot in 2015.

