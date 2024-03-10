What Happened to Doja Cat's Instagram? Singer Deactivated Her Profile Citing Toxic Behavior

Popular singer and rapper Doja Cat recently made the headlines for a surprising reason—deactivating her Instagram account.

This sudden deactivation came shortly after the Need to Know singer shared her feelings about the toxic environment on the platform with her fans. She cited toxicity and "fu***d up thoughts" as being the main factors in her decision.

Doja Cat cat's decision to deactivate the account has met with a mixed reaction

In a now-deleted post posted on Saturday, Doja Cat, whose real name is Amala Ratna Zandile Dlamini, announced that she is going to be taking a break from the Meta-owned platform due to her treatment on the app. She said,

"hey i’m gonna deactivate because i’m not really feeling this anymore."

Mentioning the heightened toxicity, she continued,

“the way I'm spoken to on here and treated makes me have fu***d up thoughts. Please watch how you talk to and about people on the internet.”

Image via X/concertleaks

The decision to deactivate her account, which boasted a staggering 24 million followers, was met with mixed reactions from her fans. While many expressed understanding and support for her decision to prioritize her mental health, others criticized the singer for her earlier actions and called the current circumstances “karma.”

For the unversed, the singer is in a relationship with controversial actor-comedian J. Cyrus, who has been accused of serious sexual misconduct with several women. When fans of the Woman singer reached out to voice their concern about the relationship, Doja Cat allegedly blocked them, resulting in a lot of criticism for the singer.

This is not the first time Doja Cat has encountered criticism or controversy on social media. Last summer, the 28-year-old allegedly lost over 250,000 Instagram followers after a public feud with her fan base, known as "Kittenz." The fight arose after Doja's statements regarding her followers' choice of name, which she considered derogatory.

The Agora Hills rapper had also received a lot of backlash after telling her fans that she doesn't love them. This caused a huge number of fans to unfollow the singer, claiming that they felt disrespected.

Instead of being upset, Doja was surprisingly elated to lose over 250,000 followers. In an Instagram story following the exodus, she said,

“Seeing all these people unfollow me makes me feel like I've defeated a large beast that's been holding me down for so long and it feels like I can reconnect with the people who really matter and love me for who I am and not for who I was. I feel free,"

In addition to her interactions with fans, Doja Cat has received criticism for her ever-changing looks. From shaving her head and brows on Instagram Live to revealing a gigantic bat skeleton tattoo across her back, her physical alterations have frequently prompted controversy and criticism among fans.

Doja Cat is currently on The Scarlet Tour, which is her second concert tour and debut arena tour in support of her fourth studio album, Scarlet, which was released on September 22, 2023.