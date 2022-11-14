What happened to Dolores Hughes aka Mema from Hollywood Hillbillies? Reality star passes away at 76

Hollywood Hillbillies star Dolores Hughes recently passed away on November 9 at the age of 76. Her family revealed the news on social media the following day and wrote:

“We are heartbroken to confirm the passing of the Amazing, Beautiful, Kind Soul of Delores ‘Mema’ Hughes. Mema was a trailblazer in many way. She never really understood who so many people loved her and wanted to be around her!”

The post continued:

“She definitely didn’t understand Hollywood! But one thing about, she was pure comedian genius without trying! Her memory will live on with all the stories and laughs she offered to anyone willing to listen!”

While speaking to TMZ, Dolores Hughes’ manager revealed that she died of heart failure at a hospital in Grayson, Georgia, on Wednesday. It remains unknown for how long she was suffering from the disease or when she was hospitalized. Detailed information on her funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Dolores Hughes was a well-known reality star

Dolores Hughes was known for her appearance in Hollywood Hillbillies (Image via marcosarellano/Twitter)

Dolores Hughes was famous for her appearance on the Reelz reality show, Hollywood Hillbillies. The show aired for three seasons from January 2014 to July 2015.

Hughes appeared on Hollywood Hillbillies with her family members, which also included her grandson Michael Kittrell, a popular YouTube personality. Ray-J and David Weintraub led the show and Dolores’ family was followed by cameras as they traveled from Georgia to Los Angeles. While speaking to TMZ, David said:

“Mema was the greatest, most outspoken tell-it-like-it-is personalities the world had ever seen on TV. I know that she will still be bossing all of us around from heaven.”

Five years after the end of Hollywood Hillbillies, Hughes spoke about her journey in the memoir, Mema Says: From Country Porch to Hollywood Hillbillies.

While speaking to TV Shows Ace in 2020, Dolores stated that she had a lot of fun recalling her wild life. She hinted that she might return to television. She said:

“You never can tell. Who knows what’s going to happen. When Hollywood came knocking the first time we were all shocked. But, you never know where you will see me and my family next! But as I’ve always said about everything, if it comes it comes, if it don’t it don’t! I’m ok either way really!”

Dolores Hughes’ net worth was estimated to be around $1 million, most of which was earned through her career as an actress and businesswoman. Despite being a well-known personality, she did not have a Wikipedia page, because of which detailed information about her date of birth and career remains unknown.

Her survivors include her husband Paul Conlon, daughter Dee Dee Peters, son John Cox, and grandson Michael Coppercab Kittrell.

Poll : 0 votes