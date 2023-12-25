What happened to Donnie Smith? GoFundMe raises more than $50,000 after father of 3 is killed in brutal Kroger beating 

Donnie Smith, a 53-year-old Columbus resident died a week before Christmas after being beaten by three teens. He left behind his partner Nicole Evans, three children, and one granddaughter. A GoFundMe drive created for his funeral and memorial expenses has raised over $50,000.

On December 6, three teenagers — Dionta Davon Hughes, 18, Jamarion Fredrae Evans-Bennett, 19, and an unnamed 17-year-old allegedly engaged in an altercation with patrons inside a Kroger supermarket on South High Street.

As per the Columbus Police Department, they waited outside the store after the security asked them to leave. When Donnie exited the store around 7 p.m., the three of them attacked him.

Expand Tweet

A witness told the police the suspects were stomping on the victim while simultaneously landing punches and kicks. Donnie began to bleed from his head and fell unconscious. The teens were reportedly laughing as they took pleasure in assaulting the 53-year-old father of three. After the witness confronted them with firearms, the three teenagers fled the scene.

Donnie Smith’s longtime partner Nicole Evans, who is also mother to his 6-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son, said he went through brain surgery due to severe injuries. However, despite the medical team’s efforts to save Donnie’s life, he passed away on December 18.

Donors to Donnie Smith's fundraiser extend their condolences and sympathy

Expand Tweet

Nicole Evans created a fundraiser on GoFundMe where she said Donnie had no insurance. His death just a week before Christmas devastated the family, especially his children. Evans told WSYX in an interview:

“It’s just sickening, and I cannot believe you would take another person’s life. It was a random act of violence.”

She described Donnie Smith as a “great father” who was loved by his children, family, and friends. Nicole Evans further revealed their 6-year-old daughter began to realize her father would not be able to draw with her or go to the park anymore. Donnie Smith’s obituary said he loved softball, race cars, and sports.

Those who donated to Donnie's GoFundMe left behind messages filled with devastation and condolences for his family. They strongly condemned the suspects who committed the crime that led to Donnie's death.

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

Donors extend their condolences and sympathy to Donnie's family. (Image via GoFundMe)

According to Franklin County court records, two of the suspects Dionta Davon Hughes and Fredrae Evans-Bennett were arrested on Wednesday, December 20, and were arraigned on Thursday morning. They were charged with murder.

The third suspect, who is a minor was also arrested on Wednesday and appeared in a juvenile court on Friday. It was to determine whether he would be released to his parents or would be tried in court as an adult.