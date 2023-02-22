What happened to Dr. Michael Heiser? Tributes pour in as renowned Bible scholar passes away

On February 20, well-known Old Testament scholar and author Dr. Michael Heiser passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His official Twitter page also paid tribute to him by posting a picture and writing:

"Our beloved brother, scholar and friend, Dr. Michael S. Heiser has stepped into the Unseen Realm – 02/20/23 @ 3:45pm EST."

Michael S. Heiser @DRMSHPhD Our beloved brother, scholar and friend, Dr. Michael S. Heiser has stepped into the Unseen Realm - 02/20/23 @ 3:45pm EST

He was the author of various books, some of which drew on his knowledge of biblical spiritual themes and the nature of spiritual themes.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Dr. Michael Heiser was a well-known individual, and everyone adored his books and their themes. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

🚶🏾‍♂️ @sonoftsiyyonn RIP he definitely changed my view on the scriptures! Dang Dr.Michael Heiser died

ify @ifffster Dr. Michael Heiser just passed away a short while ago. RIP

Steve Hayhow @shayhow Ian Clary @ianclary May he rest in the peaceful arms of his Saviour. His work is very thoughtful and changed aspects of my theology. Thankful for him.

#Michaelheiser #RIPmichael Michael Heiser was generous with his intellect and research. Man who is unafraid of tricky topics. His understanding of the Hebrew is broader and richer. RIP

Aidan Mattis @AidanMattis Michael Heiser is finally getting to learn all the secrets we've been looking for, RIP

Brother Matthew @brothermatt_rf RIP Dr. Michael Heiser my faith will never be the same. You finally made it to the unseen realm

Tyler Bradfield @_TylerBradfield

This makes me incredibly sad to hear. Wanted so badly to meet him and take one of his courses in person. His work and research totally changed my faith. RIP Dr. Michael Heiser

Michael Heiser has had a profound impact on how I read the Bible.

His work on the OT and ANE background is invaluable, particularly in an evangelical context.

May he RIP.

naD 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿✝️ @PatrologyVotary

We've known this was going to happen for weeks, but it still hits hard. Michael Heiser has had a profound impact on how I read the Bible. His work on the OT and ANE background is invaluable, particularly in an evangelical context. May he RIP. Pray for his soul and for his family.

This man’s teachings were 100% Yah breathed and filled with so much truth. He, along with Pastor Steven Darby, we’re so needed for a generation lost in deception.

I’m definitely going to binge his entire YouTube channel.



RIP Dr. Michael Heiser

Deanna Wilson @Deannae_mwilson

Nooo 😭😭😭 This man's teachings were 100% Yah breathed and filled with so much truth. He, along with Pastor Steven Darby, we're so needed for a generation lost in deception. I'm definitely going to binge his entire YouTube channel. RIP Dr. Michael Heiser Rejoice in Paradise

Dr. Michael Heiser's diagnosis of pancreatic cancer

Michael S. Heiser was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2020. He was admitted to the hospital last month, and his wife Drenna Heiser provided a Facebook update on his condition.

Drenna wrote that she spotted changes in Heiser's health after Christmas and that his energy, stamina, appetite, and appearance looked different. The post mentioned that his condition took a worse turn on New Year's Eve, and they went to the ER believing that he was dehydrated. Revealing what the ER doctor said, Drenna wrote:

"The ER doctor informed us that Mike had approximately 4 pints of blood in his body when he should have 12-14 points for a man his size. To say the least, this was shocking. A blood transfusion was ordered. He received 3 units on Sunday and, almost immediately, he was so much better!"

Dr. Michael Heiser was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2020 (Image via Michael S. Heiser/Facebook)

Michael received two more units of blood because his hemoglobin was very low. She said that health experts were trying to find the cause of the blood loss and stabilize the hemoglobin. Stating that he is in a stable condition, Drenna continued:

"Our prayer requests are for stable blood numbers, find source of blood loss, increase in appetite and energy, hospital release in time for his appointments at Mayo Hospital on Thursday. We love you all so much and appreciate all the prayers, messages, thoughts, support, encouragement you have shown us and our family since Mike's diagnosis."

Michael revealed through Facebook on January 22, 2023, that his cancer was in its last stages, and it had a severe impact on his upper GI and stomach areas, leading to a lot of bleeding. He mentioned that there was no cure for it, and during his latest endoscopy, the experts tried to cauterize the bleeding points to slow it down.

Who was Dr. Michael Heiser?

Born on February 14, 1963, Dr. Michael Heiser enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired his MA in Ancient History. He then went to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he got his MA and Ph.D. in the Hebrew Bible and Semitic Languages.

Dr. Michael Heiser was famous for his books and held several prestigious positions, including the scholar-in-residence of Faithlife Corporation, the Executive Director of the School of Ministry at Florida's Jacksonville Church, and a professor at Liberty University.

He later launched a podcast called The Naked Bible and was also featured in films like Fragments of Truth and The Unseen Realm.

