What happened to Dr. Michael Heiser? Tributes pour in as renowned Bible scholar passes away

On February 20, well-known Old Testament scholar and author Dr. Michael Heiser passed away from stage 4 pancreatic cancer. His official Twitter page also paid tribute to him by posting a picture and writing:
"Our beloved brother, scholar and friend, Dr. Michael S. Heiser has stepped into the Unseen Realm – 02/20/23 @ 3:45pm EST."
He was the author of various books, some of which drew on his knowledge of biblical spiritual themes and the nature of spiritual themes.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Dr. Michael Heiser was a well-known individual, and everyone adored his books and their themes. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:
Dr. Michael Heiser's diagnosis of pancreatic cancer
Michael S. Heiser was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer back in 2020. He was admitted to the hospital last month, and his wife Drenna Heiser provided a Facebook update on his condition.
Drenna wrote that she spotted changes in Heiser's health after Christmas and that his energy, stamina, appetite, and appearance looked different. The post mentioned that his condition took a worse turn on New Year's Eve, and they went to the ER believing that he was dehydrated. Revealing what the ER doctor said, Drenna wrote:
"The ER doctor informed us that Mike had approximately 4 pints of blood in his body when he should have 12-14 points for a man his size. To say the least, this was shocking. A blood transfusion was ordered. He received 3 units on Sunday and, almost immediately, he was so much better!"
Michael received two more units of blood because his hemoglobin was very low. She said that health experts were trying to find the cause of the blood loss and stabilize the hemoglobin. Stating that he is in a stable condition, Drenna continued:
"Our prayer requests are for stable blood numbers, find source of blood loss, increase in appetite and energy, hospital release in time for his appointments at Mayo Hospital on Thursday. We love you all so much and appreciate all the prayers, messages, thoughts, support, encouragement you have shown us and our family since Mike's diagnosis."
Michael revealed through Facebook on January 22, 2023, that his cancer was in its last stages, and it had a severe impact on his upper GI and stomach areas, leading to a lot of bleeding. He mentioned that there was no cure for it, and during his latest endoscopy, the experts tried to cauterize the bleeding points to slow it down.
Who was Dr. Michael Heiser?
Born on February 14, 1963, Dr. Michael Heiser enrolled at the University of Pennsylvania, where he acquired his MA in Ancient History. He then went to the University of Wisconsin–Madison, where he got his MA and Ph.D. in the Hebrew Bible and Semitic Languages.
Dr. Michael Heiser was famous for his books and held several prestigious positions, including the scholar-in-residence of Faithlife Corporation, the Executive Director of the School of Ministry at Florida's Jacksonville Church, and a professor at Liberty University.
He later launched a podcast called The Naked Bible and was also featured in films like Fragments of Truth and The Unseen Realm.