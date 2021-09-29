What happened to Dylan Dreyer? ‘Today’ show meteorologist hospitalized over early due date 

Today show meteorologist Dylan Dreyer was recently hospitalized after getting an early due date for her pregnancy. The news anchor is currently expecting her third child with her husband, Brian Fichera.

The 40-year-old took to Instagram to share an update about her health condition:

“Just a little update as you won’t be seeing me on @todayshow or @3rdhourtoday for a while. My water broke Sunday evening, and I’ve been hanging at the hospital. Our little guy is anxious to get out and meet us! Doctors are closely monitoring both of us and trying to keep him on the inside for a little while longer to get stronger.”

The weather reporter also mentioned that her child is likely to arrive six weeks early and requested fans to pray for the family. However, Dylan Dreyer also assured her followers that she is receiving great care from healthcare workers and her husband:

“All is well! I’m in great hands, and I have the best person to keep me calm and comfortable. Looks like we’ll be getting to meet our littlest boy sometime this week…6 weeks early! Guess he couldn’t handle being left out of all the fun his brothers have been having! We’ll gladly take any extra prayers you have.”

Dylan and Brian announced the pregnancy in May 2021. The couple is already proud parents to sons, Calvin (4) and Oliver (1).

Everything about Dylan Dreyer’s family as she waits to welcome third child

Dylan Dreyer shares two sons with her husband and is expecting her third child (Image via Getty Images)

Dylan Dreyer met technician Brian Fichera for the first time while both of them were working at the WHDH station in Boston. The duo developed a deep friendship and fell fall for each other soon after.

In 2011, Brian reportedly proposed to Dylan on the porch of his parents’ home. The latter discussed the proposal during an interview with Boston.com:

"When I saw there were roses and two glasses of Champagne, I knew."

In October 2012, the couple tied the knot at the Cathedral of Holy Cross in Boston. The pair moved to a small apartment in New York after their wedding.

In 2016, the NBC news anchor announced she was expecting her first child with Brian during an episode of the Today show. The duo welcomed their son, Calvin Bradley Fichera, in December that year.

However, the meteorologist suffered a miscarriage following the birth of her son. According to Page Six, she also opened up about suffering from secondary infertility. Fortunately, she became pregnant with another child in 2020.

The couple welcomed son Oliver last January. Earlier this year, Dylan Dreyer announced on the Today show that she was expecting another child with her husband. However, the latest pregnancy also came with a few complications:

“We were trying, and it wasn’t really happening, and just kind of gave up. We were ready for the next phase.”

The TV show host is currently admitted to the hospital after entering early labor. Dylan and Brian are eagerly waiting to welcome their youngest child and have asked their fans to pray for the child’s well-being.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar