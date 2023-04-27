What happened to Eden Palmer? Car accident leads to San Francisco mother's death

A BMW SUV that was struck by a Ford sedan going the wrong way on Interstate 280 in Woodside, San Francisco was being driven by 54-year-old Eden Palmer. The incident took place at around 2:30 pm on Saturday, April 22, 2023. Palmer was pronounced dead at the scene while her son, who was in the passenger seat, and the other car's driver were severely injured.

The driver of the Ford sedan was identified as 24-year-old Constellatia Martin. Martin was allegedly driving in the opposite direction of the traffic on Interstate 280's southbound lanes. That was when she collided head-on with Palmer's BMW, according to California Highway Patrol.

Twitter user pays tribute to Eden Palmer (Image via Twitter/elcondore)

As mentioned earlier, Eden Palmer was driving her BMW SUV while her 14-year-old son was in the passenger seat. Palmer's son and Martin were both rushed to Stanford Medical Hospital.

Martin is now the lead suspect in the crash and officials are waiting for her toxicology reports to come in.

Eden Palmer and Constellatia Martin got into a car crash at Interstate 280

Eden Palmer was reportedly a popular model and actress, who was best known for her presence on screen. Following her horrific death several members of the community were stunned and paid tribute to her. A GoFundMe was also set up for Eden Palmer by her friends to help raise funds for her family.

claire ☥ @clairespoet

gofund.me/afdb2706 One of my classmates recently lost his mother in a horrific car accident. His younger brother is currently hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. if you can donate to help the family in this difficult time, that would be greatly appreciated One of my classmates recently lost his mother in a horrific car accident. His younger brother is currently hospitalized but is expected to make a full recovery. if you can donate to help the family in this difficult time, that would be greatly appreciatedgofund.me/afdb2706

The lead suspect, Constellatia Martin, worked as a teacher at the Girls' Middle School in Palo Alto, according to a spokesperson for the school. However, according to a statement given to SFGate, Martin was not involved, employed or affiliated with the middle school when the crash occurred.

A tribute to Eden Palmer and her contribution to her society (Image via Facebook/Chris Bunje Lowenstein)

Officials claimed that Martin was driving her white Ford sedan in a northbound direction in the southbound lanes on the highway, when she crashed into Eden Palmer's car. California Highway Patrol officers say that after the crash, she reportedly stripped her clothes off and attempted to get into surrounding cars.

Officer Arturo Montiel said just the fact that she wasn't wearing any clothes was "a little odd." He added that Martin was detained and they are looking into the crash.

He continued that they aren't sure how Martin entered the freeway but are looking for witnesses who may have seen the car enter the wrong way.

Constellatia Martin suffered a fractured wrist and was transported to Stanford Medical Hospital with major injuries. She was also detained at the scene of the crime and arrested under suspicion of vehicular manslaughter and other potential charges, according to the Highway Patrol.

A tribute put up on her Notre Dame school reunion Facebook page (Image via Facebook/Chris Suggs)

Friends of Eden Palmer described her as a talented marketing consultant and a loving mother. They are all rallying in support of her beloved son, who remains at Lucille Packard Children's Hospital.

Toxicology reports are still pending and hence, it is unknown whether drugs or alcohol had a hand as factors in the car crash.

Another recent car crash in Chicago killed a six-month-old baby

A car crash that happened on April 16, 2023, killed a six-month-old baby while injuring three others. The crash took place in Chicago when two teenagers stole a car and were driving away with it. They crashed into a pickup truck on West Washington Boulevard and North Kostner Avenue around 5 pm.

The pickup truck had four people inside it - a 24-year-old woman, two young girls, aged seven and 15, and a six-month-old baby. They were all taken to a hospital in Chicago, where the baby passed away and the others reportedly had some injuries.

The two teenagers, aged 14 and 17, were charged with a single misdemeanor count of criminal trespassing in the crash in Chicago's West Garfield Park neighborhood.

Family members called the act a "slap on the wrist" and claimed that the judgment was not justice.

Car crashes have become more frequent in recent times and there are several safety measures one can take to avoid being severely injured. These include wearing seatbelts, not using phones, and ensuring that blinkers are used. Being aware can help reduce the impact if one were to get into a car crash.

Poll : 0 votes