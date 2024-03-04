What happened to Elijah Schaffer's mother? DDG defends Halle Bailey after podcaster compares actress to ET 

On March 3, 2024, conservative and comic political commentator Elijah Schaffer made headlines after he tweeted a picture of singer, songwriter, and actress Halle Bailey with the caption, “When exactly did Hollywood become flooded with ugly people?” He continued in the comment section by writing,

“I say this as a 100% certified ugly person myself. We recognize our own, but she’s not even ugly hot.”

Later, he also seemingly compared Halle Bailey to ET by sharing the latter’s image and captioning it as follows, “The new Little Mermaid actress.”

As soon as Bailey’s partner and baby father, DDG, got the heat of Elijah Schaffer’s remarks, he hit back at the Slightly Offensive host. He shared the graduation image of Schaffer posing with his mother and wrote in the caption,

“I am smoking on yo dead a*s mama. That dumb b*tch should have got a better doctor LMFAO @ElijahSchaffer.”

In the wake of this X feud, the podcaster revealed that his mother’s disfigured face was a result of cancer.

Elijah Schaffer’s mother passed away in 2020

According to This Was TV, Elijah Schaffer was born to pastor father Moreso and mother Maureen, a conference speaker and Bible teacher. She passed away in June 2020 after battling with cancer.

After reportedly comparing Halle Bailey to ET and also calling her “ugly” on X, Bailey’s rapper and YouTuber partner DDG took a dig at Schaffer’s mother’s seemingly disfigured face.

Not only that, but other netizens, including X user @LouFactsIGB, appeared to agree with DDG and called his mother “ugly” with a “tan.” In response, Elijah explained what happened to his mother’s face.

“My mother’s face was permanently disfigured from a rare form of cancer. She had 60% of her soft tissue removed & huge portions of her jaw carved out in 3 life-saving surgeries,” he wrote.

The co-host of You Are Here continued in the comment section by saying his mother “looked extremely beautiful considering she had so much tissue/bone removed under the knife.”

Elijah Schaffer mentioned how his mother’s cancer did not allow her to “open her mouth to eat” and she had to use “a feeding tube” and was on multiple medicines as she suffered from chemotherapy-resistant cancer.

“Yes kept a smile on her face & showed up for my graduation,” he added.

Meanwhile, DDG shared an image of a doctor and alleged he was Elijah’s mother’s physician who wanted to take the “cheap route.” Halle Bailey’s partner also shared a screenshot of an old Instagram post of Schaffer, which had the image of his ailing mother and said she “wrote the best songs.”

DDG made fun of the fact and wrote on X,

“Man, tell that h*e to write me a hit then, I’m overdue.”

In the wake of the ongoing beef, it is noteworthy that the 30-year-old Elijah Schaffer has two siblings, a sister, Grace, and a brother, Josiah, as reported by This Was TV. According to Wiki Fandom, he was born and raised in Los Angeles, California, and graduated from Azusa Pacific University in 2017.