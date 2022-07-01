What happened to Fernando del Solar? Tributes pour in as popular TV host dies aged 49 

Television anchor, model and actor Fernando del Solar has passed away. The heartbreaking news was made public on the Venga la Alegría show.The death of the 49-year-old was also confirmed by Mexico’s and Azteca Noticias’ National Association of Interpreters.

The cause of his death remains unknown. However, Fernando del Solar was diagnosed with Hodgkin’s lymphoma in 2012, which is a cancer that affects the nodes in the lymphatic system.

Confirming the news, actor and journalist Sergio Sepúlveda announced on Thursday morning,

“A close, very close source has told us that unfortunately Fernando del Solar has passed away. There are plenty of affectionate adjectives to talk about Fernando, but you who are his family and who built Venga la Alegría have to know.”

Sepúlveda went on to send his condolences to Solar’s family.

Along with Fernando del Solar’s death being confirmed by the press, the same was made public through his official Instagram account. Those close to him expressed their gratitude for the support during this trying period. They added that the actor’s farewell will take place in private. The official statement read,

“Today he went to fly even higher... and that news reaches the hearts of all of us who knew him. As a family, it comforts us to know that everyone will lovingly understand this moment of intimate farewell and we are infinitely grateful for all the signs of affection, support, solidarity and respect.”

Friends and family of Fernando del Solar pay tribute

Television personality Mauricio Mancera, who was close to the actor, shared how he felt about Solar's passing in an interview. He said:

"It is very sad because his family, Anna Ferro, has just lose a husband, Luciano and Paolo their dad [...] Fernando was extremely familiar... it's very sad news, even though he was in this constant fight [with cancer], I never saw it coming ”

Tábata Jalil who has worked with the television personality, also shared that they had lived with Solar for a long time. Speaking about his character, Jalil said:

"I am very surprised and I suppose that also in their homes, I did not see it coming, a few days ago we were tweeting and joking, but I believe that Fer del Solar is an example to follow, he is a man of light, he is a great friend who taught me that life is beyond the forums, he is a man who gave an example of being a witness in love and truth, He never lost his attitude."

Fellow colleague Patricio Borguetti also addressed the actor's passing. Borguetti said,

“I still can’t believe it, I’m still waiting for someone to deny it. A month ago he was at my house, we were in the pool… I met him before we arrived in Mexico… I can’t speak.”

Several other celebrities took to social media, paying tribute to the late television host. A few comments under his most recent Instagram post read,

Netizens pay tribute to the late TV anchor (Image via fernandodelsolar/Instagram)

Netizens pay tribute to the late TV anchor (Image via fernandodelsolar/Instagram)

Everything to know about Fernando del Solar

Fernando del Solar was born in Buenos Aires in 1973, but at a very young age, his family migrated to Mexico. He began his career in the entertainment industry by landing a job in modeling. At the end of the 90s, he was given the opportunity to work in television series like Pela, Un nuevo amor, and Háblame de amor. A few of his other projects include Insomnia, Venga la Alegría, and Sexos en Guerra.

As he gained experience on the sets of television shows, he ventured off to films. He has acted in Don de Dios and La familia de mi ex in the past.

Solar was very active on social media and had amassed over 433k followers on Instagram alone.

Fernando del Solar was infamously involved with Ingrid Coronado. However, when the two separated, he went on to meet Anna Ferro in 2018. The two reportedly met in a yoga class. After being in a serious relationship for several years, the two decided to get married. The couple got married last April in Cancun.

Solar is survived by Ferro and his two children from the previous marriage, Luciano and Paolo, who are 14 and 11 years old, respectively.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far