What happened to G Herbo's best friend, Lil Greg? Rapper opens up on tragic passing in emotional interview 

Rapper G Herbo touched fans after addressing his friend Gregory “Lil Greg” Jackson III’s 2021 passing. He appeared on Big Greg, the latter’s father’s podcast show, to reveal that coping with Lil Greg’s death has been more than difficult. The rapper appeared for the interview after being sentenced to 3 years probation for a fraudulent scheme.

On February 5, G Herbo appeared on the What The World Doesn’t Know About My Child podcast to discuss Lil Greg. While expressing how he felt about his late friend, who passed away in a shooting, the musician said:

“I feel empty. I feel like I caused it, 100 percent, from the bottom of my heart. I feel like, 'what the f**k you wanna do something to my little brother for? You wanted to do something to me.'”

While getting visibly emotional, the 28-year-old stated:

“If I get a Grammy, an Oscar, I’ma still think about my little brother. My life can’t be complete without him. It don’t feel complete. It’s never gonna feel complete without him. That’s the truth! I ain’t never gonna be able to feel complete without him. That s**t just don’t make sense to me. It don’t add up. And I’ve been through a lot of s**t, way too much. It still ain’t making sense to me why he not here.”

G Herbo’s friend, Lil Greg, passed away in a shooting

Lil Greg was fatally shot in the Studio 19 barbershop in Chicago in January 2021. He was just 24 years old at the time of his passing and left behind two children.

According to Hip Hop DX, nobody was charged with the murder. However, a man named Christopher Moseley was charged with possessing a firearm that was used in the shooting.

The motive behind Lil Greg’s shooting remains unknown to date.

According to All Hip Hop, both Lil Greg and G Herbo were members of the Terror Town/No Limit faction of the Black P-Stone gang. When Lil Greg died, law enforcement worried that a gang war could erupt as retaliation for his death.

Speaking about the incident, G Herbo revealed in the podcast interview that he repeatedly requested Lil Greg not go to the barbershop. He also added:

“He’s such a good person; he ain’t thinking that [somebody would hurt him].”

Following Greg’s death, Herbo promised to take care of the former’s children. The latter also dedicated the song Locked In to his childhood friend.

Why is G Herbo on probation?

The My City singer pleaded guilty in a Springfield, Massachusetts court in July 2023, under a deal signed with prosecutors for being part of a fraudulent scheme. It was revealed that the musician used stolen credit cards to fund his luxurious lifestyle. According to The Economic Times, the singer used it to charter a jet and also to pay for a $15,000 stay in a Jamaican villa, among other instances.

The rapper, whose real name is Herbert Wright III, is now facing three years of probation. Numerous counts of exasperated identity theft have been dissolved as well.

