What happened to Garrett Crumby? Huntsville police officer laid to rest in Tuscaloosa

Huntsville Police Officer Garrett Crumby passed away on March 28 as he was shot and killed in the line of duty in Huntsville. On April 4, 2023, he was laid to rest in Tuscaloosa after a Celebration of Life service took place in Huntsville.

Several people joined the service and shared that Garrett Crumby was a person who was filled with love and good energy. Deputy Chief Scott Hudson of the Huntsville Police Department said during the service:

"There are not enough words we could use to fully describe Garrett, his work ethic, his kindness, thoughtfulness, and his drive to help others."

One of Garrett Crumby's three sisters also shared heartfelt words about her brother, saying:

"My brother was a hero. He was loved by everyone. My brother believed that being a police officer meant that anyone in their darkest moments had someone to call, regardless of any race, age, creed, gender, tax bracket or political affiliation. He would answer that call."

Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle also thanked Garrett Crumby for his service. Mayor Battle said that Crumby was one such person who made an ultimate sacrifice for the community.

Garrett Crumby joined the police force a decade before he was shot in line of duty

Police officer Garrett Crumby was shot in the line of duty on March 28, 2023. He joined the Tuscaloosa police force 10 years ago and served for about seven years before moving to Huntsville. He was also an officer with the Huntsville Police Department for three years.

Notably, not much information has been revealed to the public about the shooting in which the police officer succumbed to his injuries. More details on the shooting incident are currently awaited, but Tuscaloosa news reported that 36-year-old Crumby was shot along with another officer named Albert Morin.

Morin is reportedly in serious condition, but Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Secretary Hal Taylor told the Associated Press that he is expected to survive his injuries.

In his obituary, it was mentioned that Garrett was born in Starkville, Mississippi, on August 4, 1986.

He was a 2004 graduate of Hillcrest High School and enjoyed outdoor activities like "hiking, kayaking, and storm spotting." He and his wife owned two dogs and two cats.

Garrett joined the Huntsville Police Department in August 2020 after serving with the Tuscaloosa Police Department for nearly seven years as a patrol and field training officer. He initially worked for HPD’s West Precinct, but in June 2022, he joined HPD’s Bike Unit.

The obituary continued:

"Although not outspoken, Garrett was revered for his kindness and positive spirit. In helping others, Garrett’s nature spoke louder than words could ever describe. Garrett was a cheerleader among his peers, always giving 110 percent to everything he did. He was everyone’s favorite brother, best friend and son."

The obituary ended by stating that "No matter what circumstances he faced at work or in his personal life, Garrett found ways to lift those up around him. With a mind for service, Garrett was humble about his actions that went above and beyond the expectations for a police officer. To Garrett, being a public servant was never about being on or off duty – it was just a part of life."

The late police officer was laid to rest at Tuscaloosa Memorial Park. The procession ceremony for his body's burial took place at Memorial Park, 5434 Old Birmingham Highway.

