What happened to Heather Gray? Tributes pour in as The Talk executive producer dies aged 50

American producer Heather Gray has died at the age of 50, as per the official letter issued by CBS. Gray was an Emmy Award-winning executive producer for CBS' talk show, The Talk.
She passed away on July 30 in Los Angeles due to an "unforgiving disease," CBS announced, without naming it or giving further details about it.
After news of her death was announced, tributes started pouring in for the executive producer on social media.
Twitter reactions on Heather Gray's death
Twitterati expressed their condolences for Heather Gray, who was long associated with CBS' talk show, The Talk. Several users expressed their shock at the news of her death at 50, while describing her as "one of the nicest and kindest souls."
Brief information about Heather Gray's achievements
Heather Gray began her association with The Talk as a senior supervising producer, halfway through season one when the show debuted in 2010.
The following season, she was promoted to co-executive producer, and in August 2019, she was promoted to executive producer.
For her work on The Talk, Gray bagged two Daytime Emmy Awards in 2016 and 2018 for the best entertainment talk show. She also won an NAACP Image Award in 2016.
Before she worked on The Talk, Gray served as a development producer from 2010 to 2011 at Endemol USA, and also worked as the supervising producer for The Tyra Banks Show from 2006 to 2010.
In the official letter signed by CBS president and CEO George Cheeks, the company recognized her contribution to the entertainment industry.
"On behalf of all of us at CBS, we want to extend our deep condolences to you for the painful loss of our beloved Heather. She was an inspiration to us all, living and thriving while bravely battling an unforgiving disease. She showed us what true courage looks like."
The letter further dubbed Gray as the "heart and soul" of the talk show.
"Her brilliance as an innovative producer was only outmatched by her huge smile and infectious laugh. She was an admired, beloved mama bear of your family and a leader that all looked up to. Her contributions to the success of the show are immeasurable, but more importantly, she was a boss that proved you can lead with kindness, caring and friendship. Heather was everyone’s friend, everyone’s champion, everyone’s favorite person on the set. We will miss her terribly."
The official letter also stated that the show will go on a hiatus from August 1, 2022, until further notice.
As of now, the cause of her death has not been revealed.