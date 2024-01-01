What happened to Henrique Medeiros? Brazilian influencer found murdered in grave near his own house

26-year-old Brazilian YouTuber Henrique Medeiros was found dead on Saturday, December 30, in a shallow grave at the back of a residence, five days after he disappeared.

Henrique Medeiros, also known as Carlos Henrique Pires Medeiros, was reported missing on December 25 after he disappeared following a dinner with a neighbor/friend on Christmas Eve.

The YouTuber reportedly left a message on his family WhatsApp group before he vanished the following day. The messages read:

“Happy Christmas to everyone. Has someone got some cash to lend me so I can continue having a good time ... .it's just a joke. Merry Christmas to all. We’re together. I love you all.”

His family revealed on social media Madeiros was going to have dinner with them on Christmas Eve but changed his plans last minute and told them he was heading to a neighbor/friend's house instead.

Alarms were raised after they did not hear from the Youtuber on Christmas day and notified the police. Following a five-day search on Saturday, December 30, Medeiros was found buried in a shallow grave in the backyard of the home where he was last spotted.

Police are now looking for the neighbor and friend, who last saw Medeiros at his home when the duo had dinner together on Christmas Eve.

Manhunt underway for a suspect in Henrique Medeiros murder

A Manhunt is underway for a suspected killer after Henrique Medeiros was found dead in a makeshift grave at the neighbor’s residence near Sao Paulo, Brazil. The suspect, who is believed to have spent Christmas Eve having dinner with the YouTuber prior to his death, was reportedly interviewed by a local TV station after his initial disappearance.

At the time, the suspect told the station the YouTuber was “completely normal.” He added following dinner, the influencer had returned to his home, which is roughly 100 feet away from his residence.

However, after the body was found, the ‘friend’ reportedly disappeared, leading police to deem him a suspect in the case.

What we know about Henrique Medeiros

Medeiros was a Brazilian social media influencer, who lived near Sao Paulo. He was known for pranking his friends, family, and neighbours on YouTube and had amassed over two million followers through his content where he once filmed himself putting soap into a neighbor’s water tank.

While the motive for the murder is unclear, Brazilian media initially suspected the YouTuber’s disappearance could be linked to his content where he often filmed himself trolling his neighbors.

The media speculated the influencer might have upset someone in his neighborhood. However, his family said that his neighbors had consented to the pranks before they were filmed.

As police continued to investigate the case, Henrique Medeiros' family confirmed his identity after his body was found in a shallow grave.