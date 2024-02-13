What happened at Hinsdale South High School? Beloved teacher Ryan Mott's death sparks waves of tributes

On the morning of February 12, 2024, a teacher at Hinsdale South High School (HSHS) in Darien, Illinois, passed away from a medical emergency suffered on the school campus. The late educator was Ryan Mott, a military veteran, who was associated with Hinsdale South High School’s Science and Special Education Department for the last two decades, as per Fox 32 Chicago.

While the exact cause of the death remains undisclosed, the news outlet reported that Ryan Mott suffered a medical emergency around 7:40 am at the school and was soon rushed to the local Hinsdale Hospital, where he was later declared dead.

In the aftermath of Ryan Mott’s tragic demise, the school authorities sent out a letter to the parents, informing them about the circumstances. Here’s what the statement read, as per The Patch:

"We are deeply saddened to share that a respected Hinsdale South High School teacher passed away this morning, following a medical emergency at the school. As a result of the medical emergency, Hinsdale South students were dismissed early today.”

The statement further added that the students and staff were welcome to stay back and mourn together at the Hinsdale South High School counseling office and such services will continue in the coming few weeks.

Tributes pour in for the late Hinsdale South High School teacher

In the wake of beloved teacher Ryan Mott’s death, the Hinsdale South High School community has come together to share their tributes. The school released a statement, saying:

"Though a quiet soul, Mr. Mott was a powerhouse in the classroom. He will be sorely missed by his current students, former students, and his colleagues.”

Likewise, Kimberley Pierce, the mother of a student named Zach, told Fox 32 Chicago that her son, who tragically lost his father last year, considered Ryan Mott as a role model. Mr. Mott too reportedly stepped up to support him. Pierce noted:

"We had a very difficult year last year. And Mr. Mott was always there for us. He helped Zach through the summer with his schoolwork. He came to our house, and helped him because he was struggling, you know, in a few subjects," she mentioned.

The widowed single mother also added that the late teacher had a good sense of humor and was friendly with his students, yet knew how to keep students in check, and never let anything slide by or allow them to get away with wrongdoings.

Here are some of the other condolence messages and tributes from Facebook.

Here are a few other messages from the school's official Facebook page.

Social media users send condolences in the wake of Ryan Mott's demise. (Image via Facebook/ Hinsdale South High School)

For those unaware, the institution in suburban Chicago, located at the corner of 75th Street and Clarendon Hills Road was founded in 1965 and is a four-year-old public high school.

As per its official website, it is part of the Hinsdale Township High School District 86, which also includes Hinsdale Central High School. Locally called “South,” the school has a Special Education department dedicated to teaching deaf students and enrolling them in the hard-of-hearing program.

