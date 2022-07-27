What happened to Howard Kleinberg? Top Chef star dies aged 46

Top Chef Season 3 star Howard Kleinberg passed away on Tuesday, July 26. Bravo revealed the news of the 46-year-old's demise on their social media handle, writing:

“The #TopChef family is saddened to learn about the unexpected passing if Howard Kleinberg from season three. Howie’s passion for cooking filled so many and our deepest sympathy goes out to his family and friends.”

Kleiberg stood seventh in season 3 of the popular show, and later opened his own restaurant in Miami.

He is survived by his father, mother, sister and his rescue dog, named Skye.

How did Howard Kleinberg die? Cause of death explored

Kleinberg’s mother Susan reportedly told Miami Herald that Howard died from a heart attack. She also mentioned:

“I am just finding out how many lives he touched. He was married to his passion in life, which was his cooking.”

It remains unknown whether he has suffered from any other health issues in the past, and his family members are yet to reveal detailed information on the same. Kleinberg’s funeral is scheduled to take place on Tuesday and donations can be made to Feeding South Florida or pet rescue Bullies-N-Beyond Rescue.

Who was Howard Kleinberg?

Miami Herald reported that Howard Kleinberg enrolled in a culinary school at Johnson & Wales University in North Miami. He started his career as a chef in the kitchen of the Hotel Intercontinental in downtown Miami.

Kleinberg gained recognition after appearing in Top Chef Season 3 and finished seventh. He then opened his restaurant, Bulldog Barbecue, in Miami.

Howard became famous for his appearance on Top Chef Season 3 (Image via Dawn Brolaski/Facebook)

Howard’s obituary stated that his passion for barbecues emerged from the summers he spent in North Carolina. This year, he also joined Peacock Garden Resto Bar + Grill as an executive chef. He was also an active participant in the South Beach Wine & Food Festival every year.

Apart from being a good chef, he was also involved in raising money to feed hungry children and collecting funds for animal shelters.

While paying tribute to Kleinberg, a user revealed that he taught Kleinberg in elementary school and a few years later at Kleinberg's Miami restaurant, a waitress had surprised him by bringing him milk and cookies - a gift from Howard.

Another user said that Howard introduced him to the "magic of burnt ends" when he made him try a Luther burger for the first time ever.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Howard Kleinberg had earned himself quite a name owing to his successful years as a chef. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his death:

In brief, about Top Chef, Season 3

Top Chef Season 3, titled Top Chef: Miami, premiered on June 13, 2007, and concluded on October 10, 2007. Hung Huynh emerged as the winner with Dale Levitski and Casey Thompson as runners-up. The judges' panel included Padma Lakshmi, Tom Colicchio, Gail Simmons, and Ted Allen.

Kleiberg came in seventh on the show and earned the name "Bulldog" during his time there. He later named his barbeque restaurant after this nickname.

