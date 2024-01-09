What happened to Jacob Carter? Investigation underway as Howdy Bagel shop owner killed in New Orleans

Beloved Howdy Bagel co-founder Jacob Carter was reportedly found fatally shot near Bourbon Street and Kerlerec Street in the Marigny neighborhood on Friday, January 5, 2024.

As previously reported, Jacob Carter, who co-founded Howdy Bagel in Tacoma with his husband, Daniel Blagovich, was on vacation with his partner in New Orleans when he was found killed early Friday morning.

At the time, the cause of death was undisclosed. On Monday, January 8, 2023, the New Orleans Police Department said that the victim was found with a gunshot wound around 1:32 am on Friday by responding officers at the intersection of Bourbon and Kerlerec streets in the Marigny neighborhood.

Carter was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene.

Jacob Carter's husband Daniel Blagovich was with him when he was shot and killed

New Orleans police are currently investigating the murder of Howdy bagel co-owner Jacob Carter. While few details are available about the incident, the New Orleans Police Department said that an unidentified suspect approached Jacob Carter before shooting him and fleeing the scene.

According to The News Tribune, Jacob Carter’s husband, Daniel Blagovich, was with him at the time of the incident. Blagovich told the publication on Monday that his husband died in his arms.

Carter’s death was first announced on Howdy Bagel’s Instagram page. While describing the death as an ‘immeasurable loss to the community, they noted the deceased was a fiercely kind and warm individual whose death has left a void in people’s lives.

“If you knew Jake, you know he was someone who exuded kindness, warmth, and genuine care to everyone he met. Jake was one of the brightest spots in the lives of everyone he loved. This loss is immeasurable for our community.”

Carter, a Texas native, created Howdy Bagel with Blagovich after they were both laid off from work during the pandemic. The quaint Bagel shop began selling baked delightful bagels and sandwiches in Tacoma farmers market in 2021. In two years, the popular farmer's market staple and pop-up store was turned into a brick-and-mortar restaurant in 2023.

On the Instagram page, Howdy Bagel said the store will be closed temporarily as Blagovich grapples the devastating loss. The page also asked people to donate to a GoFundMe account to render financial assistance to Blagovich as he navigates through the tough situation.

The fundraiser organized by Stevi Hamill and Scout McLaughlin, said:

“This fundraiser will go to cover the cost of shop rent and other operating expenses, as well as employee wages. Thank you so much for your support and generosity.”

The GoFundMe, which requested $50,000, has surpassed the initial target and raised over $180,000. In the wake of the tremendous support, the fundraising page expressed gratitude to community members.

“Thank you for this outpouring of love and support. Please feel free to continue to share and donate, as more funds raised means more time and space for our sweet Daniel and the Howdy team.”

Police declined to disclose additional information, citing an active investigation.