What happened with Jacob Elordi and Joshua Fox? Leaked audio provides new light on assault altercation with Saltburn star 

Jacob Elordi and KIIS FM employee Joshua Fox got into a heated altercation outside the Clovelly Hotel in Sydney on Saturday, February 3. The incident has reportedly prompted a police investigation. As the feud continues to make headlines, an audio tape has surfaced, shedding light on the reason behind the confrontation.

The Euphoria star had returned to his home country to attend the AACTA Awards, which is scheduled to take place on February 10, as he had been nominated for his performance in Emerald Fennell’s Saltburn. During his time there, Jacob Elordi was at the hotel to spend the afternoon with a friend.

During their encounter, Joshua Fox approached Jacob Elordi and made an unusual request for a sample of his bathwater, intending it as a gift for Fox’s colleague, Jackie ‘O’ Henderson. As per the released audiotape, the actor was particularly disturbed by the request and responded, “You’re kidding.” Elordi then asked Fox whether he was filming and said, “Can you not, man, please?"

The request was in reference to Jacob Elordi’s Saltburn performance, where another character drinks the Australian actor’s bathwater.

The audiotape then revealed that Fox told Elordi:

“If you want to, you can send it to the studio.”

As per the audiotape, the actor sounded calm but noticeably perplexed by the request. Subsequently, Fox claimed in an interview that Elordi then physically confronted him, throwing arms in his direction.

What did Jacob Elordi do to Joshua Fox? Details revealed as audiotape gets released

As per a British news outlet, Joshua Fox, who is best known for crashing weddings and sharing content of the same on TikTok, revealed in a The Kyle and Jackie O Show interview that he was grabbed by the throat by Elordi and pushed against the wall.

During the incident, two of the actor’s friends stood behind him. Fox revealed that he was “intimated” by the occurrence. Fox claimed that Elordi demanded the footage of their interaction be deleted, which Fox declined to do. Fox said on the show:

“I’m thinking if I delete this footage, there’s no evidence that this encounter happened.”

Fox then claimed that the 26-year-old actor began “acting aggressively” and “flipped.”

Following the altercation, one of Elordi’s friends reportedly approached Fox and insisted that he refrain from speaking to the press. Fox said:

“He told me make sure that the video goes nowhere. Make sure you tell no one about this, making me shake his hand. Again, I feel intimated by this.”

The New South Wales Police released a statement in regards to the encounter, which said:

“Officers attached to Eastern Beaches Police Area Command are investigating after a man was allegedly assaulted outside a hotel in Sydney’s Eastern Suburbs. Police were told that about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, February 3, 2024, a 32-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a 26-year-old man. The man did not sustain any injuries.”

It remains unclear as to whether Elordi is facing any legal repercussions. Additionally, there is no confirmation regarding whether he still intends to attend the upcoming awards show.