Was Jacob Elordi in a Selena Gomez music video? Actor mentions singer during SNL skit, sparks fan frenzy online

Selena Gomez and Jacob Elordi fans are going haywire after the latter mentioned the former in an SNL skit that aired last Saturday, January 20. Elordi said in the skit, where he appeared as Trevis Von Shaw, an aspiring actor giving inspiration to young hopefuls, that he got his first break when Selena Gomez told him that he was "gorgeous" and asked him to play her boyfriend in a music video.

Unfortunately, such a video does not exist; this was just a part of the SNL skit. The duo has never even been spotted together. This did not, however, stop the fans of the actor and the singer from gushing over what the mention probably meant. Despite this, a few others weren't buying the SNL skit.

Netizens gush over Selena Gomez being mentioned by Jacob Elordi

The January 20 episode of Saturday Night Live was jam-packed with a plethora of high-profile stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Renee Rapp, Rachel McAdams, and, of course, the host, Jacob Elordi. Elordi has been the talk of the town recently with his performances in Euphoria, The Kissing Booth 3, and last year's Priscilla and Saltburn, earning the actor widespread acclaim and accreditation.

Elordi's performances have also built him a legion of loyal supporters enamored with his good looks. In the last SNL episode, Elordi appeared in a skit named Acting Class, where he portrayed an accomplished actor named Trevis Von Shaw, who arrives at an acting class to advise young hopefuls. The group of hopefuls also included Rachel McAdams as her counterpart, 'Natalie Partman.'

When asked by an aspiring actor about what gave him his big break in the industry, Trevis (Elordi) replied:

"I flew to LA to give the whole 'Hollywood thing' a shot, and as I walked off the plane, Selena Gomez came to me, said I was gorgeous, and asked me to play her boyfriend in a music video, and then that led to the movies and everything..."

The aspiring actor talks about how Trevis just got his big break after simply walking off the plane in LA and Elordi's character replied that it was all thanks to Selena Gomez, who he called an "absolute sweetheart."

Netizens went wild after the actor mentioned Selena Gomez and could not stop gushing about the two of them together. Many even went searching for the non-existent music video. However, a few people kept claiming that Gomez was obsessed with Justin Beiber despite her relationship with Benny Blanco. Here are a few X reactions to the SNL clip:

Jacob Elordi's Selena Gomez mention went viral (Image via X/@PopBase)

In the rest of the skit, Elordi trolls his god looks by cluelessly mentioning that he was unfamiliar with the words "rejection" and "audition". He later mistakes a fangirling Natalie Partman for Rachel McAdams. When asked about what advice he had for a doppelganger actress-hopeful like her, Elordi asks her to "give up and stop pursuing a film career."