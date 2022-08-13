What happened to James May? Grand Tour star rushed to hospital after crashing into a wall at 75mph

On Friday, August 12, famous television presenter and journalist James May met with an accident and was admitted to the hospital. He was reported to have broken one of his ribs and had pain in his neck and back following the accident.

The crash happened while May was shooting for the Amazon Prime Video show, The Grand Tour, at the decommissioned Olavsvern naval base near Tromso.

Why was James May hospitalized?

While filming a drag-style race with Jeremy Clarkson for The Grand Tour, May’s car crashed into a wall and he broke a rib. For the challenge, May and Clarkson had to drive their rally cars through a tunnel towards a rock wall at a Norwegian naval base.

However, the tunnel light only turned on when the cars sped along, giving drivers less than five seconds to react if they didn't have enough space. May seems to have realized this too late and he hit the brakes before crashing into the wall.

Paramedics rushed to the spot and helped May get into the hospital, and the show’s filming continued without him.

While speaking to The Sun, a source said,

“It looked extremely worrying at first. Jeremy and Richard were concerned about their mate and the paramedics swooped in quickly. As ever on a shoot of this scale, medical staff are waiting in the wings in case – as they did here – things go horribly wrong.”

The source also mentioned that James hit his head hard and is currently suffering some pain in his back and neck.

May and Clarkson are the creators of The Grand Tour alongside Richard Hammond, James May, and Andy Wilman. The show was first released on November 18, 2016, and has received decent feedback from critics and the audience.

In brief, about James May

James is known for presenting several TV shows (Image via Neale Haynes/Getty Images)

James May was initially a sub-editor for The Engineer and Autocar magazine. He later wrote for various publications like Car Magazine, Top Gear magazine, and The Daily Telegraph. May also wrote a book, May on Motors and was the co-author of Oz and James’s Big Wine Adventure.

He is known for his frequent television appearances and has presented shows like Channel 4’s Driven and narrated the BBC One show, Road Rage School.

May presented a Sky documentary, Inside Killer Sharks. He has also traveled around the world in the BBC miniseries, James May’s Big Ideas in 2008, searching for implementations of concepts mostly considered science fiction. He then narrated another documentary, To Space & Back in 2013.

James is the creator of the channel Head Squeeze and launched his YouTube channel, JM’s Unemployment Tube in 2015. The channel features cooking videos from his kitchen alongside mock builds of Airfix models. The latest video was posted on the channel back in February 2021.

He created DriveTribe, a social media brand for motoring fans, in 2016. He also launched a spin-off brand called Foodtribe, where he created videos using a small kitchen setup.

