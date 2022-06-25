Chloe ending explained: What did Becky uncover about Chloe's death?

BBC One's six-part psychological thriller Chloe was released worldwide on Prime Video on June 24, 2022, after premiering in the UK on BBC One in February.

In the first five episodes, the series progressively builds up intrigue around the death of the eponymous character and the intentions of Becky, aka Sasha.

Erin Doherty's staggering performance as the mysterious Sasha, the alter ego of Becky Green, enraptured viewers for the better part of the series. As her clandestine investigation into her childhood friend's death progresses, the finale brings in a lot of shocking twists and turns.

With so many questions to be answered, Chloe's ending could seem a little chaotic. Here's a breakdown of the BBC thriller's finale.

What role did Elliot play in Chloe's death?

As the series progressed, both Becky and the viewers realized that the enviable social media life Chloe had was simply a façade.

Upon fraternizing with Elliot after Chloe's death, Becky found out that her childhood friend's marriage was far from perfect and that Elliot's charming persona was also surface-level.

Elliot's violent and domineering tendencies came to light when he cornered Becky in one of the final scenes and yelled at her. It was also revealed that he had been medicating Chloe and explaining her subdued nature as her being on a "downward spiral" and persistently depressed.

Becky came to realize that Chloe's seemingly glamorous life was just a front for the truly confined and suffocating life she led with Elliot. So much so that she hatched an elaborate plan to run away from her husband. She had saved up money to purchase a static caravan and had also withdrawn some money in Elliot's name to support herself in the future, at least temporarily.

The night of Elliot's charity event was when she had planned her escape. Her friend Richard was supposed to come get her, but he never showed up. As a result, she went to her parents' house and asked them not to disclose her location. However, when Elliot called and seemed upset and scared, her mother told him that she was with them.

The series did not provide a conclusive ending with respect to Chloe's death. Whether it was a suicide or a murder remained up in the air even in the end. While some viewers appreciated the ambiguous ending, others criticized the show for not providing appropriate closure.

Becky learned that Chloe ran away again, and when her mother and Elliot headed out to look for her, she jumped from the cliff in front of them, according to her mother.

Becky was adamant that Chloe would never take her own life and that Elliot pushed her, but her mother neither confirmed nor denied the allegation. She was distraught and changed her response to, "I don't know what I saw."

While the details were foggy, Elliot's role in Chloe's death seemed inevitable by the end of the series.

What did the finale reveal about Becky and Chloe's friendship?

Becky's obsession with Chloe's social media account made more sense after it was established that the two were childhood best friends who had drifted apart.

It made even more sense when viewers were shown the closeness of their friendship and the sudden severance of their bond after Chloe moved to a different school.

In the final episode, Becky visited Chloe's parents' house and went into her room. Under her bed, she found a box of things similar to the one she had. Within the box was a letter addressed to her. In the letter, Chloe apologized for ostracizing Becky and told her about how Elliot prevented her from being friends with her.

"Sometimes he gets angry when I do things he doesn't like," she disclosed. The letter provided Becky with a sense of closure.

Chloe ending: Where did Becky end up?

As the finale approached, Becky's false identity had begun to come undone, and Elliot and his friends were getting suspicious of her. On the other hand, her investigation into Chloe's death had led her to doubt Elliot and his circle of friends.

During Elliot's political launch event, her identity was uncovered by Livia and the others. She managed to escape the event and went back to Elliot's house to get her car keys and run away. However, he got back home before she could leave. The two had an altercation after Becky confronted Elliot about his role in Chloe's misery and death.

Becky recorded audio of Elliot yelling at her and being violent and posted it to Chloe's social media account, thus destroying his image and career. She then managed to escape in her car.

The final scene showed Becky inside the stationary caravan purchased by Chloe before she died. Livia found her there and seemed apologetic about her role in everything Elliot did.

Becky made her listen to the voice notes Elliot had sent to Chloe spreading misinformation about Livia, proving that he was not really her friend.

Thus, in the end, Becky was alone, without a job and with no friends or money. The ending also did not provide any answers as to what happened to Elliot and the rest of the group.

