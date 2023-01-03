What happened to Jenna Marbles? Stalker arrested after entering YouTuber and husband Julien Solomita's residence

YouTube star Jenna Marbles and her husband Julien Solomita's house was broken into on Monday this week.

According to TMZ, the couple called the cops after a stalker entered their San Fernando Valley home. The same person has allegedly been harassing them over the last two months.

According to the publication, law enforcement officials were called to the residence after a female fan showed up looking for Jenna's husband, Julien Solomita. She showed up twice within the same day.

Jenna Marbles and Julien Solomita began dating in 2013 (Image via Monica Schipper/Getty Images)

Julien Solomita shared some details of the incident via Instagram stories. He wrote that he has never met this person, but has been harassed by them previously before. He said:

"Today someone broke into our house. A woman, that we don’t know, entered our home unannounced. upon her entering our back door, I immediately subdued her with OC/pepper spray and was able to lock her out."

He continued:

"While this person is a complete stranger to me, they have been harassing me at my home throughout the last 2 months."

Julien shared that his wife, Jenna Marbles, and their dogs are safe

Internet stars and newlyweds, Julien Solomita and Jenna Marbles, were confronted by a female stalker in their San Fernando Valley home just less than 12 hours ago. Marbles and Solomita married each other last November in an outdoor setting after dating for over nine years.

Marbles, a Rochester, New York, native whose real name is Jenna Mourey, has not made any public statements about the incident. Solomita himself provided the information via Instagram. He shared a detailed account of the incident.

He confirmed that he, his wife, and dogs were safe as the incident occurred. He also wrote that he subdued the intruder by prepper spraying her twice. It is also reported that she tried entering the house twice that same day.

Solomita confirmed that he has no information on the woman and has never met her before. Information released by the LAPD states that Jenna Marbles and the dogs were upstairs when the incident occurred.

He added in his statement that he wanted to keep the incident "offline," but was informed that "a media outlet had information on today’s event" so he decided to put out a statement.

“This was something that for safety reasons i was doing my best to keep offline but we were notified that a media outlet had information on today’s event and are planning on running a story so i wanted you to hear what happened from me first.”

The LAPD reportedly came across the woman on their way over to the home, and officers ended up calling an ambulance because she'd been pepper sprayed. As per reports, she was taken to a local hospital to get checked out. Once the perpetrator is released from the hospital, she will be taken to jail and booked for felony stalking.

So far, neither Jenna Marbles nor her team have shared any further information on the incident.

