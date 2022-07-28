When did Jenna Marbles leave YouTube? Fans rejoice as YouTuber is spotted after ages

A picture of Jenna Marbles and her husband alongside a fan has left the internet in a tizzy. For those unaware, the beloved YouTuber quit social media altogether in 2020. Since then, the former content creator has not uploaded any form of media online.

On July 26, a fan posted a picture of herself along with Jenna Marbles and her partner Julien Solomita. The picture was uploaded on Twitter under the username @saaltinthewound. The caption read: “me and jenna and julien slaying.”

The picture quickly went viral across social media platforms, with many followers thrilled to see the YouTuber after years.

✧༺♥༻✧ @saaltinthewound me and jenna and julien slaying 🤭🤭 me and jenna and julien slaying 🤭🤭 https://t.co/yZMijqgHV3

In the picture, the 35-year-old YouTuber was seen wearing a loose grey t-shirt and a pair of black leggings. She had accessorized her look with chokers and green slides. Her partner sported a pair of shorts and a red t-shirt along with a blue baseball cap and white sneakers. The couple were seen wearing masks as well.

After the fan uploaded the picture to Twitter, it quickly amassed immense traction and left Jenna Marbles trending on the social media platform.

Achika 🦭🌸🧁 @withoutthesour love that a fan pic of Jenna and Julien at the mall or whatever is enough to get Jenna Marbles trending because everyone is just so happy to see her. her Impact, honestly. love that a fan pic of Jenna and Julien at the mall or whatever is enough to get Jenna Marbles trending because everyone is just so happy to see her. her Impact, honestly.

Why did Jenna Marbles leave YouTube?

Jenna Marbles had amassed nearly 20 million subscribers and over three billion views on her official YouTube channel. Netizens adored her comedic skits and positive energy. However, on June 25, 2020, the YouTuber took to the video sharing platform to make a sad announcement.

In a video titled, "A Message," Jenna apologized for offensive content she had published in the past and declared that she was quitting posting videos online.

The YouTuber, whose real name is Jenna Nicole Mourey, apologized for a series of videos she had uploaded between 2011 and 2012, all of which were deemed to be racist. The content creator had attempted to imitate rapper Nicki Minaj in a video by wearing a pink wig and applying a dark spray tan.

As a result, she was accused of doing blackface and garnered immense backlash for using a “blaccent.”

In her apology, Jenna Marbles said:

“It was not my intention to do blackface. I do want to tell you how unbelievably sorry I am if I ever offended you by posting this video or by doing this impression, and that that was never my intention. It’s not okay. It’s shameful. It’s awful. I wish it wasn’t part of my past.”

The YouTuber also apologized for the lyrics in her rap song titled Bounce that D***.

She further expressed how sorry she was for posting a video where she dissed women who “slept around.”

At the end of her final video uploaded to her channel, Jenna announced:

“For now, I just can’t exist on this channel… I think I’m just going to move on from this channel for now. I don’t know how long it’s going to be. I just want to make sure the things I’m putting in the world aren’t hurting anyone. So I need to be done with this channel, for now or for forever.”

Since her departure from YouTube, Jenna has also ended her podcast Jenna and Julien, which she collaborated on with her partner Julien Solomita.

Netizens go berserk after latest Jenna Marbles picture goes viral online

Since the latest picture made it online, netizens have gone gaga over the YouTuber’s appearance. A few tweets read:

elon @holyfanz New Jenna marbles pic has me in absolute shambles. She looks so happy New Jenna marbles pic has me in absolute shambles. She looks so happy https://t.co/2sfVoSVBWP

𝔰𝔞𝔯𝔞𝔥🐍 @sevensadprose how im gonna sleep tonight after seeing that new picture of jenna marbles how im gonna sleep tonight after seeing that new picture of jenna marbles https://t.co/CthKexO31f

LiLY🍝 BSN RN @lilylinguini I don’t miss anyone in this world like I miss Jenna marbles I don’t miss anyone in this world like I miss Jenna marbles

🦹🏻‍♂️ Inah Demons 🦹🏻‍♂️ @inahdemons seeing a picture of jenna marbles after two years of her quitting youtube and seeing that she bleached AND cut her hair short seeing a picture of jenna marbles after two years of her quitting youtube and seeing that she bleached AND cut her hair short https://t.co/YI9mNuxYu7

ًtaylor @chlqeve new jenna marbles photo just dropped dni new jenna marbles photo just dropped dni https://t.co/IqoASNg101

Kat @katmauvearts i had such a serotonin boost from seeing jenna marbles for the first time in years. she doesn’t know i exist but that’s my bestie fr. felt like a real friend break up and she ghosted me lmao i had such a serotonin boost from seeing jenna marbles for the first time in years. she doesn’t know i exist but that’s my bestie fr. felt like a real friend break up and she ghosted me lmao

Chris @_parkchris_ today officially marks two years without jenna marbles on the internet.

thank you jenna for everything you've created for us and we all hope you're living your best life.

thank you, again. today officially marks two years without jenna marbles on the internet.thank you jenna for everything you've created for us and we all hope you're living your best life.thank you, again. https://t.co/3hSY8zDfIf

Unfortunately, Jenna has not indicated that she will be returning to YouTube anytime in the future.

