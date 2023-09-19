What happened to Jennifer Wexton? Health issues and family life explored amid new diagnosis

American politician Jennifer Wexton will not be contesting in the 2024 re-election as she has been diagnosed with a rare neurological disorder called progressive supranuclear palsy. On September 18, the 55-year-old lawmaker took to her X handle to share a lengthy update on her health and retirement plans going forward.

The Democrat House Representative first revealed that she had been diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in April 2023, hoping that her treatment would let her serve for "many years to come." However, in her recent statement, she revealed that despite being consistent with her treatment, she was not seeing any improvement in her condition which led doctors to modify her diagnosis to Progressive Supra-nuclear Palsy - "a kind of Parkinson's on steroids."

"I'm heartbroken to have to give up something have loved after so many years of serving my community. But taking into consideration the prognosis for my health over the coming years, have made the decision not to seek reelection once my term is complete and instead spend my valued time with Andrew, our boys, and my friends and loved ones."

She further added that this was not the way she had anticipated her retirement from Congress.

"I will forever cherish the people from our communities and all around the country I've come to know, the challenges we've faced together, and the ways both big and small that my team and I have made a difference in the lives of our neighbors."

Brief background on Jennifer Wexton

Born on May 27, 1968, Jennifer Wexton is a native of Washington. She received her bachelor's degree with honors from the University of Maryland, College Park, and her law degree from the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia. Her husband, two kids, and two rescued labrador retrievers reside in Leesburg.

According to her website, Wexton has served the people of Northern Virginia as a prosecutor, counsel, advocate for exploited children, and state senator for over two decades. Over her five-year term in the General Assembly, she passed over 40 bipartisan measures while in the minority.

Jennifer Wexton said earlier this year that the condition had mostly impacted how she spoke and how her lips moved, forcing her to talk faster. It has also affected her balance and the way she walked.

She was elected in 2018, defeating Republican Barbara Comstock and ending the GOP's 40-year hold on the seat. She was re-elected in the midterm elections last year. Wexton's decision on Monday has created an open House seat.

Jennifer Wexton was a staunch Trump opponent and stated in an interview with the Washington Post that she would not have run for the House if Trump were not the president. Wexton garnered national prominence in 2019 when she displayed a trans flag outside her Capitol Hill office, after her election.