What happened to John Amos? Net worth and fortune explored amid daughter's elder abuse GoFundMe plea

Actor John Amos, whose net worth is $3 million, was hospitalized earlier last month after falling victim to elder abuse. The claim was made by John's daughter Shannon but Amos has clarified that it is false. Amos' clarification came after Shannon launched a GoFundMe page for her father saying that he suffered from elder abuse and financial exploitation.

John's representative Belinda Foster also shared a statement on his behalf, revealing that he was doing fine. The statement added:

"I appreciate everyone's concerns again, please understand that this GoFundMe campaign is not one that is accurate of authorized by me. Thank you, John Amos."

According to Complex, Shannon was told that her father was in the ICU and that she spoke with him on FaceTime but he could not speak to her as he was in immense pain. Shannon also claimed that a caregiver was responsible for her father's hospitalization.

John Amos has accumulated a lot of wealth from his career as an actor

John Amos has gained recognition over the years for his flawless performances in films and TV shows. This has helped him to earn a lot and CelebrityNetWorth reports his net worth as $3 million.

Amos started his television career with The Bill Cosby Show. He even appeared in films that include Dr. Dolittle 3, Because of Charley, and more.

Amos gained recognition for his performance as Weatherman Gordon "Gordy" Howard in 13 episodes of The Mary Tyler Moore Show from 1970 to 1977. He also played the role of James Evans Sr. in 61 episodes of the CBS sitcom, Good Times, and Ed in three episodes of Two and a Half Men.

John appeared as Cleo McDowell in Coming to America 2, the sequel to the 1988 film Coming to America. His last film as an actor was the buddy comedy film, Me Time, which was released on August 26, 2022, through Netflix.

Amos has also featured in various other TV shows like The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson, Here's Boomer, Martin, American Masters, 30 Rock, NYC 22, Your Pretty Face is Going to Hell, Live in Front of a Studio Audience, and The Righteous Gemstones.

Shannon Amos launched a GoFundMe page for her father

Shannon Amos launched a GoFundMe page for her father John Amos and wrote in the description that she last heard from her father on May 14, 2023, as he was hospitalized in Memphis, Tennessee.

Following a FaceTime conversation, Shannon called a family friend and after reaching Memphis, she found that her father was in the ICU.

Stating that her father was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation, Shannon said that they were taking the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local Sheriff's department.

Shannon revealed that they are trying to get the best treatment for her father and that his home has been stripped of all the valuable items. She wrote that they need resources to cover John's legal and medical fees following his hospitalization in another state.

The page mentioned that the funds raised through GoFundMe will help to get justice for John Amos alongside providing security for him.

Shannon also wrote that the funds will offer support and assistance for John in the upcoming years. The page aims to collect $500,000 and donations worth $8,647 have been made so far.

