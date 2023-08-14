What happened to Joy Cho? Grand Teton National Park tragedy explored 

A woman named Joy Cho, who hailed from California, tragically passed away on August 11 after falling off a mountain in Wyoming's Grand Teton National Park. According to a press release shared by National Park Service and reviewed by CNN, the Simi Valley native fell off the west side of Teewinot Mountain of the Teton range, just before dawn on Friday.

According to the publication, the age of Joy Cho has not been disclosed, but the Rangers said that the woman "had succumbed to significant injuries during the fall and was pronounced dead at the scene." They also added that Joy Cho's body was taken from the area by short-haul and sent to the Teton County coroner's office.

As per Collins, short-haul means the things that involve transporting one or more passengers between short distances. The release further added:

“Her seven hiking companions were flown to the Jenny Lake Search and Rescue Cache at Lupine Meadows and transported back to their vehicles at the trailhead. Grand Teton national park employees extend their condolences to the Cho family and friends.”

Joy Cho's body was then flown out via a helicopter. Teewinot Mountain, boasting an impressive elevation of 12,330 feet (3,758 meters), claims its position as the sixth-highest peak within the majestic Teton Range, nestled within the Grand Teton National Park.

Details behind Joy Cho's tragic fall are still a mystery

As per multiple news reports, the details behind Joy Cho's tragic fall from Teewinot Mountain still remain a mystery. The family and friends of the deceased are yet to reveal details and official statements regarding Cho's death.

Falling down while hiking has become awfully common this year due to a wide range of conditions like extreme weather conditions and high altitudes.

Earlier this month, three people - one of who was a local mountain guide - passed away on Scotland's Aonach Eagach ridge in Glen Coe, which is also known as one of the narrowest places in Britain. As per local reports, fog and mist were the factors behind the death of the three hikers.

In June 2023, a Florida father and his adolescent son expired while hiking in Big Bend national park in southwestern Texas.

In July 2023, a porter died after falling off a ledge at roughly 8,200 meters (26,902 feet) while climbing K2, the world's second-highest peak.

On August 10, a teenage kid miraculously survived a fall of more than 70 feet into the Grand Canyon. The adolescent was seriously injured but is now in stable condition at a pediatric trauma facility. As per the National Park Service, the boy fell ill and died due to the temperatures at the time, which were 119F. His father also died the same day in a car crash.