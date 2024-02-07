What happened to Ken Prorok? Suspect charged over intentionally mowing down a Moody County deputy

On Monday, February 5, South Dakota prosecutors filed charges against Joseph Gene Hoek, following the death of Moody County Chief Deputy Ken Prorok. The charges include first-degree murder and aggravated eluding. The charges result from an incident during a police chase on Highway 34.

Chief Deputy Ken Prorok, 51, lost his life on Friday while deploying spikes during the pursuit. Joseph Hoek now faces a potential life sentence or even the death penalty. Law enforcement communities in Flandreau, Moody County, are mourning the loss of Deputy Sheriff Prorok, as reported by Dakota News Now.

At his first court appearance on Monday, Hoek was ordered held without bail.

High-speed chase leads to Ken Prorok's death

As per Dakota News Now, on February 2, Joseph Gene Hoek began slashing the tires of 16 cars, according to witness accounts. Later, he harassed an acquaintance in Madison, despite a no-contact order against him. The acquaintance called the authorities.

Law enforcement responded, locating Hoek at a gas station in Madison around 4 p.m. A high-speed chase ensued, with Hoek reaching speeds of up to 115 MPH as he fled down Highway 34 towards Colman and Interstate 29. Chief Deputy Prorok positioned himself near the interstate, laying spike strips in an attempt to stop Hoek.

As per court documents accessed by Dakota News Now, a witness drove past the Chief Deputy as he was laying down strips. That witness then saw Hoek’s vehicle veer towards Prorok. The witness attempted to provide aid until law enforcement arrived, then apprehended Hoek until authorities took over.

South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley said,

“An eyewitness indicated he saw an intentional swerve, and that Chief Deputy was hit and killed at the scene.”

CBS News reports that the police found several containers of cold medicine pills, THC vapes, and marijuana in Joseph Hoek’s car. Interviews with his mother disclosed that Hoek had been grappling with mental health issues and was resorting to self-medication.

Chief Deputy Ken Prorok's impact on law enforcement

On February 7, Ken Prorok's body was solemnly escorted from George Boom Funeral Home in Sioux Falls to the funeral home in Flandreau, with nearly 50 patrol cars from various agencies forming a procession in tribute to the fallen officer, as reported by Dakota News Now.

Sheriff Troy Wellman expressed gratitude to the witness who attempted to help Prorok, stating,

“My heartfelt thank you to that witness. I know who you are, I appreciate what you did. I know that you wish you could’ve done more, but I want you to know that we all appreciate that you stopped to help, that you assisted in apprehending the individual that was just upstairs.”

Wellman further added,

"Words can't say what we're going through right now. 'I don't know' is my typical answer. And, yes, I'm doing okay because that's the only thing we know to do in law enforcement."

Those who knew Ken Prorok best remember him as a husband, father, and grandfather.

Joseph Hoek, currently held in Madison without bond, awaits his next court appearance in Moody County on February 9 at 11 a.m. If found guilty of murder, he could face severe consequences, including life in prison or the death penalty.