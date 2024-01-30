“Ni**a was never a shooter”: NBA fans in shambles after Rajon Rondo’s arrest on gun charges 

Monday evening, news broke out on the recent arrest of former two-time NBA Champion Rajon Rondo for illicit possession of a firearm, drug paraphernalia and marijuana, all misdemeanor charges, as reported by WDRB-TV, as per court records and a representative for the Indiana State Police.

NBA Twitter was taken by storm by this news, with various opinions on the former point guard, notably for the Lakers and the Celtics, sharing their reactions in the aftermath of the arrest.

One reaction from a fan stated:

"free rajon rondo idk why he had a gun ni*** was never a shooter"

Here are some of the other reactions across the NBA community:

Indiana State Police Sgt. Stephen Wheeles stated on Monday night that a trooper detected the smell of marijuana during a traffic stop involving Rondo in Jackson County, Indiana, on Sunday afternoon. The stop, initially for a traffic infraction, led to the discovery of a firearm and an amount of marijuana deemed for "personal use."

Rondo, 37, had a no-contact order against him that was enforced by the court, so he was not allowed to possess a firearm. All of the accusations are misdemeanors.

Rajon Rondo has been charged before

A Louisville resident claimed that Rondo "became enraged" and threatened to kill her in 2022, prompting her to request an emergency protection order.

According to TMZ, Rajon Rondo allegedly threatened to kill his ex-girlfriend Ashley Bachelor in front of their two children by pulling a gun on her.

The resident claims that on May 11, while Rondo and his son were playing video games, she asked him to do his laundry separately. According to reports, Rondo lost it and tore the game console off the wall in front of their son.

“I am extremely fearful for my safety and for the safety of my children,”

Bachelor said in the emergency order of protection, filed on May 13, according to TMZ.

“Rajon has a history of volatile, erratic, explosive behaviour. He is verbally, emotionally, and financially abusive. He physically hits our son and calls him names like ‘p—y’ and accuses him of acting like a ‘b—ch."

At the time, Rondo was with the Cleveland Cavaliers when the alleged reports came out after winning his second championship with the LA Lakers in 2020.

