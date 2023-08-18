What happened to Kodiyakredd? Island Boys rapper gets hospitalized

Franky Venegas, aka Kodiyakredd, who is part of the Island Boys duo, was reportedly hospitalized two days ago. His brother, Alex Venegas, aka Flyysoulja, posted a video on TikTok on Wednesday, August 16, sharing that Redd was taken to a hospital.

People inquired about updates on Redd's health, so Alex made another video on Thursday, August 17, saying that Redd somehow hit his head really hard while riding a dirt bike. However, Redd appears to have recovered, as he posted Instagram stories and even shared his OF link there on Friday.

The two brothers did not provide further information regarding Kodiyakredd's recent hospitalization. But Flyysoulja mentioned how Redd got a seizure back in July. On July 3, Flyysoulja posted a crying selfie on Instagram stories and wrote:

“Redd had a seizure [broken heart emoji] I can’t rn.”

He shared another story in the next slide and asked fans for their prayers. However, Alex updated on his health a few hours later and said that his brother was okay. It is unknown what caused the seizure.

Netizens pray for Kodiyakredd's speedy recovery

People flocked to Flyysoulja's TikTok update about his brother's health and left their prayers. Several people wished for Redd's sobriety and a healthy life.

People wish Island Boys rapper Franky Venegas a speedy recovery. (Image via TikTok/Flyysoulja)

Island Boys' Kodiyakredd was arrested for assault in May

In May 2023, Redd was arrested on assault charges and was later caught threatening the police. Leaked footage of his detainment showed the TikToker accusing the officer of profiling him.

According to court documents, Kodiyakredd slapped his girlfriend and shoved her into a swimming pool. His girlfriend told the police that she threatened to break off their relationship because of his physical abuse. But their conversation turned into a heated argument, leading to the violence at a Pompano Beach Airbnb in Florida.

In the leaked footage, Redd was seen screaming at the officer while he was handcuffed at the backside of a squad car. He threatened the police with his juvenile record and said:

"On my dead daddy you profiling me. I don't care bro, you're profiling me. I swear to God…babe he's profiling me."

At one point in the footage, Redd was heard saying that he was getting arrested for no valid grounds. He asked the officers why they were taking him into custody and claimed that he did not do anything.

Kodiyakredd's girlfriend revealed that his push caused her to hit the concrete floor leading to a bruised chin. When police went to speak to her at a local hospital, they also noticed other bruises on her legs and arms. After that, the Island Boys rapper was arrested on domestic battery charges.