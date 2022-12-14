What happened to Lalo Rodriguez? Puerto Rican salsa singer dies aged 64

Well-known singer and musician Lalo Rodriguez recently passed away on December 13 at the age of 64. His body was discovered by cops at Sabana Abajo in Carolina, Puerto Rico.

According to a report by the Institute of Forensic Sciences, there was no evidence of violence on Rodriguez’s body. The cops received a call about a lifeless body and the singer was unresponsive when they arrived on the spot.

oscar @TheOscGonzalez 🏼

RIP Lalo Rodriguez RIP Lalo Rodriguez 🙏🏼https://t.co/zqLpCS7Q0H

Although Lalo was involved in a lot of legal trouble due to his addiction to drugs and alcohol, it remains unknown if they played any role in his death. Lalo’s cause of death is yet to be revealed and an autopsy has already been ordered to find out more details.

Lalo Rodriguez was a part of the music industry since 1973

Born on May 16, 1958, Lalo Rodriguez developed an interest in singing at a very young age. He collaborated on a few albums and also lent his vocals to Unfinished Masterpiece.

Three of Lalo Rodriguez's albums were reissued and re-released between 1990 and 1992. (image via ricandubsfan25/Twitter)

He pursued a solo career in 1980. He was known for his albums in the 90s and released a total of 22 of them throughout his career. During the initial stages of his journey in the industry, he collaborated with various artists. His debut album with eight singles, titled Simplemente… Lalo was released in 1980 under the record label Tierrazo Records.

He wrote the songs for his second album, Nuevamente… Lalo which was released in 1982. After releasing a few more albums, his fifth one, Un Nuevo Despertar, managed to reach the top position on the U.S. Billboard Tropical/Salsa chart. Lalo Rodriguez’s next album, Sexsacional..! also received a similar response.

He released two more albums, Du Vuelta en la Trampa and Naci Para Cantar, in 1992 and 1994, respectively. His last album was released back in 1996, titled Estoy Aqui. Rodriguez continued to release a few compilation albums like Serie Sensacional, Antologia, Oro Salsero: 20 Exitos, Pura Salsa, 12 Favoritas, and more. Three of his albums were reissued and re-released between 1990 and 1992.

His 1990 reissue of Nuevamente… Lalo, titled Una Voz Para Escuchar, was released under the record label Capitol/EMI Latin, despite being promoted independently in the beginning.

Rodriguez was known for his single from the album Un Nuevo despertar – Ven, Devorame Otra Vez. Written by Palmer Hernandez, the song reached the 10th spot on the US Billboard Hot Latin Tracks chart. The covers for the song were later released by music duo Azucar Moreno and salsa music star Charlie Cruz.

Lalo was the co-producer and writer of a few songs as well. He performed alongside Eddie Santiago at the annual New York Salsa Festival, held in 1988 at Madison Square Garden. Spain-based company TH-Rodven was involved in the promotion of his materials and he worked with them for a long time.

Several fans flooded social media as they mourned the demise of Lalo Rodriguez and await more information on the cause of his death. He is survived by his four children from his previous marriage to Wanda Torres.

Poll : 0 votes