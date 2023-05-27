What happened to Lisbet Olalde? Texas teen accused of slaughtering family claims they were cannibals

18-year-old Cesar Olalde was recently arrested on Tuesday, May 23, for allegedly slaughtering his parents and two siblings – Lisbet Olalde and Oliver. The suspect currently faces charges of capital murder of multiple people, which is punishable by death penalty or life in prison without parole.

The victims have been identified as Cesar’s parents, Reuben Olalde and Aida Garcia, his younger brother Oliver, and older sister Lisbet Olalde. The suspect allegedly shot the victims in different places in the house.

When cops first arrived at the Olalde residence, they found Cesar barricading himself inside the house. They also found blood spatter and several spent cartridge casings in different parts of the house in Nash, Texas. It was also reportedly claimed by a co-worker of Lisbet Olalde that the deceased family members were cannibals.

Cesar Olalde currently faces capital murder charge in connection to killing his parents and two siblings. Responding officers, who arrived at the Texas residence, found the 18-year-old suspect barricading himself inside the house, threatening to kill self. The officers were also told that there was more than one dead person in the house. Cesar later told police that he pulled the trigger and “shot his family.”

After persuading him to surrender, authorities discovered the bodies of Reuben, Aida, Oliver, and Lisbet Olalde. According to the affidavit by Nash police officer Craig Buster:

“It appeared as if the victims had been shot at various places in the residence and dragged to the bathroom. Multiple spent cartridge casings were found on the floor of the home, and there was blood spatter on multiple surfaces.”

According to Lisbet’s co-worker, the deceased victims were cannibals and were going to eat Cesar

The affidavit further mentioned a co-worker of Lisbet Olalde reportedly went to the residence to look for the latter, who did not arrive at work that day. The co-worker was accompanied by a family member, and upon forcefully entering the residence, they found Cesar pointing a firearm at them. The co-worker, identified as Joseph Flieder, told the police:

“He had killed his family because they were cannibals, and they were going to eat him.”

Bowie County court records confirmed that Cesar Olalde has been held on a bond of $10 million. His defense attorney was contacted by news outlets, but no response was initiated. According to neighbor Robert Ward, the Olalde family was "beautiful" and the people were "extremely nice and hardworking."

Ward further confirmed that Lisbet Olalde had just graduated and was planning on becoming a teacher. He also described Cesar as a “good kid” and that he was planning to become a plumber.

Lisbet’s fiancé, Jeremiah Reynolds, took to Facebook and wrote a heartfelt message to the deceased victim, saying:

“I’ll love you to infinity and beyond my love.”

Several law enforcement agencies, including the Nash Police Department, Bowie County Sheriff’s Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, Texarkana Texas Police Department, and Texas Rangers arrived at the crime scene on Tuesday.

