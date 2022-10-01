What happened to Luis Quinones? Cause of death explored as junior lightweight boxer passes away at 25

Popular boxer Luis Quinones recently passed away on September 29 at the age of 25. He suffered a head injury in a match five days before his demise. His brother Leonardo Quinones revealed the news on social media:

"You went ahead of us my loving brother, now you are with your heavenly father, whom you adored and served, I love you my brother Luis Quinones, forever and ever in our hearts."

Luis Quinones was knocked out in less than a minute during his match against Jose Munoz on September 24.

During the eighth round of the match, Munoz lost his mouthguard, and Quinones was asked to go to a neutral corner so that Jose can get back his mouthguard. The match resumed and Luis was spotted stumbling until he was knocked down.

Luis was immediately taken away on a stretcher and Jose, who was celebrating his victory, rushed to check on Quinones. Quinones was admitted to the North General Clinic in Barranquilla.

He had to undergo surgery for a neurological deterioration following a head trauma resulting from traumatic contusions. Doctors discovered a subdural hematoma, where blood is collected between the skull and brain, and performed surgery for the same.

Although he was announced to be brain-dead on Thursday, he was connected to a respirator before he passed away at midnight.

The only defeat in Luis Quinones' career came in his last match

Luis was a famous boxer (Image via Luis Quinones/Facebook)

Detailed information about Quinones is currently not available on the internet since he did not have a Wikipedia page despite being a well-known boxer. However, he was from Barranquilla, Colombia.

He joined the world of professional boxing in April 2018 with a match against Osman Nunez. He emerged victorious in that with a knockout and won 10 consecutive bouts. He won around six matches through knockout.

Luis' final boxing record was 10-1, with only one loss in the most recent match against Jose Munoz, which eventually led to his death. This was his second match this year, with his previous match being against Miguel Romero in May 2022, which he managed to win with a knockout.

Cuadrilatero Boxing promoted Luis and Jose's match and they expressed their grief by stating:

"Cuadrilatero Boxing is deeply saddened by the death of Luis Quinones, an exceptional and disciplined human being, who always showed the greatest commitment to this sport. Luis was passionate about boxing, so much so that he left his hometown of Barrancabermeja to continue his career in Barranquilla and become a national athlete. His idol was Julio Cesar Chavez."

Luis' survivors include his family members, whose identities remain unknown.

A few more boxers have passed away in the last few months, including Miracle Amaeze, who died from a brain injury after being knocked down twice in July 2022.

