What happened with Marlon Wayans and United Airlines? Removal incident explored

Actor Marlon Wayans recently expressed frustration towards United Airlines due to a dispute that happened inside their flight, following which he was removed. He had to perform on stage in Kansas City on June 9 but could not reach on time because of the flight incident.

According to a video shared on Instagram, Marlon had many bags with him. He said in the video:

"Most agents are always love, but every now and then, you come across bad people. This was one of them. @united this type of employee should never work at your company."

The video shared by Marlon Wayans (Image via marlonwayans/Instagram)

While he was asked to check his bag, it led to a dispute with one of the staff members, and Wayans was charged by the Denver Police Department with disturbing the peace inside the flight. Marlon later posted a tweet addressing the treatment of first-class customers like him. He said that if such things continued, he would prefer to take some other medium of transport.

Marlon Wayans posted a screenshot of a news article, explaining what happened to him

Marlon Wayans shared a screenshot of a news article about the dispute inside the United Airlines flight. Wayans asserts that the flight attendant lied about being assaulted and that he did not touch the staff member. Wayans further stated:

"I've flown over 15,000,000 miles in my lifetime and I rarely have had problems. Anyone knows who knows me knows I'm a mild mannered dude. This agent was clearly picking on me."

Marlon Wayans shared about his experience inside the flight (Image via marlonwayans/Instagram)

Wayans further stated that he was asked to consolidate his bags. He agreed to it but was told to check the bag because it was big. Marlon ignored everything and entered the plane.

He described the entire experience as "harassment" and said he would recommend his family and close friends avoid taking any United Airlines flight in the future. Concluding the post, he wrote that he deserves an apology and added:

"This was the highest level of disrespect. And should've been avoided. Next call is to my lawyers. And yes I am gonna DM the boss!!!"

A spokesperson for United Airlines has already shared a statement, saying that Marlon was the one who pushed past their employee at the jetbridge and tried to enter the plane.

Marlon Wayans has appeared in different comedy films

Marlon Wayans is known for his performance as Shawn Wayans in the popular sitcom The Wayans Bros., which airs on The WB. He has also played the role of Marlon Wayne in Marlon.

The 50-year-old has appeared in films like Above the Rim, Scary Movie, White Chicks, Respect, Air, and more. He has been featured in several TV shows, including The Parent Hood, Six Degrees, Legit, Funniest Wins, and others.

