What happened to Meika Pokarier? Cause of death explored as Taylor Swift fan dies on way to Australia concert

A tragic incident occurred involving 16-year-old Taylor Swift fan Meika Pokarier while she was en route to Australia to attend Taylor Swift’s concert. As per Billboard, a massive accident transpired as Meika Pokarier’s car collided with a semi-truck, resulting in her death and injuring her mother and sister.

The accident occurred on Thursday, February 15, 2024, while the family was traveling from Gold Coast to Melbourne. Reports also stated that police and medical aid reached the accident area instantly, yet despite their efforts, Meika Pokarier tragically lost her life.

Meika's 10-year-old sister, Freya, and her mother, Kim, survived the accident with major injuries. Meanwhile, the driver of the truck involved in the collision also suffered injuries. Reports indicate that he is in a stable condition. Authorities are currently investigating the crash to determine the possible reason behind it.

No one arrested or charged in Meika Pokarier’s accident yet: Taylor Swift’s fan fatality explored

Following the tragic loss of 16-year-old Meika Pokarier, authorities have confirmed that the case is under investigation and no arrests have been made yet. As per the Post, Karleigh Fox, the godmother of Meika Pokarier, revealed that both Meika and her sister were very excited to see Taylor Swift’s concert.

Fox has initiated a GoFundMe campaign to gather money for Meika's mother and sister’s medical expenses. The fundraiser states:

“We are heartbroken to have lost one of her children (aged 16) whilst the 10-year-old has been lifted to Westmead Hospital in critical condition, fighting for her life with brain injuries, a damaged pelvis and a broken leg. This was supposed to be a road trip of a lifetime with them going to concerts in both Melbourne and Sydney.”

Social media users left shocked as a 16-year-old Taylor Swift fan passes away while going to a concert in Melbourne. (Image via GoFundMe)

The fundraiser has managed to collect over $50,000 AUD as more than 880 people donated to the cause in less than two days. The goal of the fundraiser is to collect a sum of $100,000 AUD. Fox claimed that the funds will assist the family in seeking accommodation in Sydney, where they are receiving medical treatment.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift performed at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on February 16, 2024. Her three-day trip to Australia concludes on Sunday, February 18, 2024. From Melbourne, the singer will be traveling to Sydney’s Accor Stadium, where she is scheduled to perform from February 23 to February 25, 2024.

Following her time in Australia, Taylor will head to Singapore, France, Sweden, and various other European countries, including Portugal.

Tragically, Meika Pokarier's passing is not the first instance of a Swiftie's death. In November 2023, Anan Clara Benevides Machado also tragically passed away due to heat exhaustion during Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil.

As of now, Meika Pokarier’s family has not issued any statements regarding the crash. However, Fox, Meika’s godmother, has stated that the father and another older sister are providing support to Meika's mother and sister as they undergo treatment at the hospital. The family or authorities have not disclosed the current condition of Meika's mother and sister.