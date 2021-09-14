What happened to Mike Elhard? Search for missing Eden Prairie man continues

Eden Prairie man Mike Elhard has reportedly been missing since Monday, September 13, 2021. He was last seen before he left for a run from his Jackson Drive home near Pioneer Trail around 10:00 am and did not return.

His wife Kristi Mulliner Elhard confirmed the news of his disappearance on Facebook and wrote:

"Please Share!! My husband Mike Elhard went out for a run this morning around 10:00 from our home in Eden Prairie, MN and he has not returned. He left on foot, he does not have his wallet or ID… Please call the Eden Prairie Police Department or message me if you have any information.”

Mike Elhard was wearing running shorts, a bright yellow running shirt, a black visor and black and white running shoes from Brooks, the last time he was seen. He also wore an Apple watch.

As family and friends went out to look for Mike on Monday night, Eden Prairie police continued to search for leads to locate the missing man.

Community members also launched a group called “Find Mike Elhard” on Facebook for better reach of the search investigation.

Who is Mike Elhard?

Mike Elhard with his family (Image via Facebook/Kristi Elhard)

Mike Elhard is a 39-year-old man from Minnesota who mysteriously disappeared after going out on a run from his house on Monday morning. He is married to a woman named Kristi, who first filed the missing report.

The couple reportedly share two sons together. Mike has been associated with Ecolab in Saint Paul since January 2018 and currently works at the same place. He is extremely passionate about running and is a professional runner.

According to the Sun, he was also training for the Chicago Marathon prior to his disappearance. Following the missing report, Eden Prairie police have continued their search for Mike.

As per the latest update, officials recently received reports of the body of a man on Hennepin Town Road, north of Pioneer Trail.

Authorities also mentioned that they found resemblance between the body and the description of the missing man. However, no official confirmation has been made available to the public so far due to the ongoing investigation.

The police department, along with County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, is conducting a complete death investigation to identify the deceased person as well as find the cause of death. Meanwhile, Mike’s family also received approval to search for him in groups.

The official post about Mike Elhard’s disappearance has been circulated more than 20K times on Facebook. Several social media users have also united to share his missing report as well as provide support and encouragement to his family.

