What happened on the Paradise Island, Bahamas? Blue Lagoon Tour boat sinks as ferry footage goes viral 

A ferry boat carrying cruise ship passengers to Blue Lagoon partially sank in a shocking incident. A passenger on the ferry died as a result of this. The incident occurred on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, and a video of it is currently making the rounds on the internet.

The ferry was scheduled to depart from Paradise Island in the Bahamas at 9.30 a.m. EST for Blue Lagoon Island. However, the flow of the water was not proper that day, as when the boat was nearing its destination, it suddenly took a turn, allowing water to enter the main portion of the boat, scaring those who were below deck.

Kelly Chisel, an American tourist who was on the boat, talked about this incident in her TikTok video and said,

"All passengers donned life jackets and moved to the high side of the top deck level."

Chisel's post also mentioned:

"One of the crewmembers who was downstairs ran upstairs and was crying, absolutely bawling, and grabbing a life jacket. That's when everybody was like ... this is real, something's happening."

As this incident took place nearby, good samaritan vessels rescued the passengers, and due to that, the majority of the passengers were safe. Local police also shared details about this incident and said that a 75-year-old American passenger died in this incident.

Currently, the circumstances under which this shocking incident took place are being investigated.

Blue Lagoon Island released a statement about this incident

In a statement released by Blue Lagoon Island about the boat sinking incident, they said:

"Today at approximately 11am, a vessel from Blue Lagoon Island started taking on water and became partially submerged. Emergency Teams from the island quickly arrived to render assistance. Passengers and 5 staff members were located and brought to the island and two passengers were taken to the hospital for additional care. All onboard are accounted for."

In the statement, it was further mentioned that all the passengers on the ferry were cruise ship guests. Currently, the information about the ship has not been revealed.

In the viral footage of this incident, it can be seen that the people on the boat were wearing life jackets, and they were moving on just one side of the boat. It was also seen that people were jumping in the water and swimming to the other boat through which they were rescued.

To evacuate the people from the ferry, several people pitched in to help, including local authorities, the Royal Bahamas Defense Force, Blue Lagoon, and other nearby vessels.