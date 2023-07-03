What happened at Parque Foundation’s Amazonian Expedition? Zipline accident that left 6-year-old with injuries prompts lawsuit

Cesar Moreno, a six-year-old boy, fell from a zipline 40 feet from the ground due to a harness failure in Expedición Amazonia Park in Monterrey, Mexico on Sunday, June 25, 2023. Video footage of the incident has been making its rounds on the internet and is leaving people scared and horrified as they see the six-year-old fall and crash into the lake.

Trigger warning: This article contains a video of a child suffering injuries. Discretion is advised.

Cesar was accompanied by an adult who was riding right behind him and the video shows the zipline slowing down and almost coming to a stop. Just as it stopped, the harness attached to the six-year-old broke, leading to his falling down.

While he suffered minor injuries, he was given immediate medical care on the site. The video also showed onlookers screaming as the boy was in mid-air which was also when the clip cut out. The family of the little boy said that although he went back to school, he was still traumatized because of the incident.

The parents demanded better staff training at the Fundidora theme park. Cesar's sister, Nataly Moreno shared on Facebook that a good samaritan standing nearby, jumped into the artificial lake to save Cesar from going under and nearly drowning.

Family files lawsuit against the zipline operator at the Fundidora Park

Cesar's sister also alleged that the theme park lacked the necessary staff who should have been present there to rescue her brother along with the man who tried to help him. She said that the park didn't have people trained for a situation like theirs and that no one was there to help her six-year-old brother get out of the water.

“Terrible park, it's incredible how disastrous things can happen in the blink of an eye. I only thank God that my Cesar is well,” she said.

Cesar’s relative Mayra Hernández also claimed that none of the staff members at the Fundidora Park was trained to swim.

Mayra also took to Facebook and thanked the fact that the family was close by when Cesar fell. She said that she was glad they could get the little boy out of danger and into safety. Mayra added that the poor training of the staff or the lack thereof could have made the situation worse.

The operator of the zipline ride and the park now face a lawsuit filed by Cesar's family. An investigation into the zipline harness incident from the government is underway.

Fundidora Park announced on Monday, June 26, 2023, that they had suspended all the activities on the other attractions at the theme park. Park authorities also mentioned that they would review the responsibility of the company that builds and operates the zipline ride.

In a statement, Fundidora Park said that their priority was the experience and the safety of the visitors.

“So, we will continue to implement the necessary measures to guarantee that the companies rigorously comply with their contracts,” they said.

The park management claimed that it will keep in touch with Cesar's family to provide them with institutional support and everything they need to deal with the situation.

