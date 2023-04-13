"Why can't yall just act right": Kansas City amusement park fight involving 100 teens leaves the internet shocked

An unusual occurrence took place in Kansas recently as a brawl ensued at an amusement park in Missouri, where the police had to be called. This happened over the weekend at Worlds of Fun when the park was celebrating its 50th season. The Clay County Sheriff’s Office stated that the police were called after a brawl involving over 100 teens broke out.

The amusement park's deputy and a team of deputies, alongside park security officers and the Kansas City Police Department, collaborated to ensure the teenagers were evacuated from the premises. The situation was brought under control by the authorities by 8:30 pm.

However, once the footage of the incident and news of the brawl started circulating on social media platforms, netizens shared their reactions. The vast number of teenagers involved in the altercation left many in disbelief.

While the authorities did not state how the fight started, they informed that most of the 100-150 teens involved in the fight were not accompanied by an adult.

Social media users in disbelief after the Kansas City park brawl came into limelight

A recent brawl at an amusement park in Kansas City involving 100-150 teenagers has sparked widespread concern and garnered media attention. The incident, which occurred during off-duty hours and involved park security officers, the local police department, and off-duty deputies, has left many shocked and bewildered by the scale of the altercation.

In the aftermath of the fight, social media platforms have been flooded with reactions from netizens expressing their disbelief. Meanwhile, some users sarcastically joked about the incident, writing that it "wouldn't be World of Fun without mass brawls and teenagers" trying to avoid the police.

Zach @zmvan1 Wouldn’t be Worlds of Fun without mass brawls and teens stampeding the gates to avoid the cops Wouldn’t be Worlds of Fun without mass brawls and teens stampeding the gates to avoid the cops 😂 https://t.co/x5qiKr5F2O

la sol @s0limarx ‍ twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Worlds of Fun opening day: how it started vs how it ended Worlds of Fun opening day: how it started vs how it ended 😵‍💫 twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/Upo8anh6ys

Garciajaidyn20 @garciajaidyn_ #WorldsofFun this is so funnyyyy like what is thissss- this is so funnyyyy like what is thissss- #WorldsofFun 😭 this is so funnyyyy like what is thissss- https://t.co/qEe8UhsASf

Larson Loopers @LarsonLoopers Sounds like I made a good choice to not go to @worldsoffun today. Sounds like I made a good choice to not go to @worldsoffun today. 😬

“We’re committed to keeping that promise”: Kansas City issues statement after news of brawl spread on social media

With Worlds of Fun commencing its 50th-anniversary celebrations on April 8, 2023, the Kansas City amusement park witnessed an unfortunate turn of events. A violent altercation involving several minors and a large crowd broke out, causing chaos and disruption. According to a news release by the Clay County Sheriff's Office, the fight resulted in a sheriff's deputy being punched in the face.

As per the officials, a teenage girl punched the police officer when he asked the teenage girl to leave. However, she was arrested and turned over to her parents. Police also reported that the officer suffered superficial injuries.

The incident has cast a shadow over the much-awaited festivities and raised concerns over safety measures at the popular tourist attraction. For the same reason, the Kansas City park issued a statement and stated how they are “committed” to keeping the promise of providing fun to millions of guests.

However, this is not the first time something like this has happened at the amusement park. In April 2019, a fight broke out that involved close to 300 people. At the time, most of the people involved in the fight were also teenagers. After taking this incident into account, social media users have suggested some strict measures to be taken by the park so that such instances are not repeated in the future.

